BISBEE — Though a new five-year fee schedule to recover the actual costs for environmental health inspections was proposed, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors wants to have more information before the matter comes before them for approval.
Cochise Health and Social Services Director Alicia Thompson and Natalie Johnson, environmental health director, told Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby during a work session June 22 the increase was necessary to recover the actual costs of the inspections and to pay for two positions direly needed.
The fees that cover health inspections have not been updated since 2014, Thompson said. The increase over the five-year plan would bring the county close to recovering actual costs and allow the hiring of two staff members to help with environmental health inspections. At the end of the five years, the fees would be reviewed again and changes would be made if necessary.
“It’s not realistic for the community to absorb the increases in costs at one time,” said Thompson. “So, we split the cost out over five years.”
Johnson prepared a study of the costs of providing the services and the increases needed to break even. The difference was significant in some categories, minor in others. The county’s General Fund has been making up the difference between the actual cost and what is charged since 2014.
For instance, food establishments in Risk 4, which include preschools, hospitals and nursing homes, currently are charged $300, but Johnson determined the actual cost is $878. The new fee would cost $578 more, but it would be spread over a five-year period. So, in 2021-22, the fee would go from $300 to $415, an increase of $115. Each following year through 2025-26 the fee would increase by $115.
Risk 1 food establishments, such as convenience stores and coffee shops, would see only a minimal increase of less than a penny.
Risk 2, which includes retail food store operations and some schools, would rise from $200 to $230. The increase of $30 would continue through 2025-26.
Risk 3 inspection fees, like full service restaurants, would rise from $250 to $318 and would increase by $68 over the following four years.
Non-profit food establishment inspection fees currently are not charged, but that could change under the proposed plan depending on the risk category.
Lodging accommodation inspection fees for hotels with two to 100 rooms would go to $100, more than 100 rooms would go from $150 to $156 and plan reviews for hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts would remain at $200.
If the fees are approved by the supervisors, CCHS would pull in an estimated $345,029 with the potential to reach nearly half a million dollars by 2025-26. The increase would pay for the two needed positions, said Thompson.
Crosby pointed out there were many restaurant and business closures and did not think it was a good time to raise fees. He was willing to make the increases for the first year with an option to review the fees next year.
English said, “It’s county policy to charge no more than the cost of services. But, there are some heavy numbers up there. Is $878 a realistic number? Have you compared these fees with other counties?”
Johnson said she did contact other counties to see what they charged, but did not have the information at hand. She agreed to send the comparison to them.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka asked, “Does the county want to pass this cost for our expenses on to the business owners or pay for it through the General Fund?”
English replied, “We have federal dollars coming in to help the community that can help. We’ve never had an in-depth discussion on how to utilize these funds. Our businesses need some financial help. We can find a way to pay the difference without pushing it on the business and consumers.”
Judd said the many small fee increases could be approved and suggested rounding up or down the fees to make the sums easier to remember.
“I’m not against charging the cost of services and I’m excited to get the fees closer to the costs. It could save us money in overtime. We just need to substantiate our decision to use General Fund money,” she said.
Thompson said, “Before we had these fees, people were getting sick and died of food-borne illnesses from food improperly stored and handled. We want to keep the community safe so if someone goes out to eat they don’t have to worry about getting a food-borne illness.”
The supervisors want to see the comparison study Johnson did and figure out if the county can add two more positions. Another work session was suggested to discuss the fee changes.