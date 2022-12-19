SIERRA VISTA — Being top dog is almost becoming old hat for the Sierra Vista Culver’s restaurant.

But this time — named as a Top Five Gold Medal Finalist award for the fifth consecutive year in the national franchise competition measuring the qualities of the best restaurants — that hat might become bigger than all the trophies owners Sandy and Kevin Adams have shining in the restaurant’s trophy case if they win the $50,000 first place award next month.

