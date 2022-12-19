SIERRA VISTA — Being top dog is almost becoming old hat for the Sierra Vista Culver’s restaurant.
But this time — named as a Top Five Gold Medal Finalist award for the fifth consecutive year in the national franchise competition measuring the qualities of the best restaurants — that hat might become bigger than all the trophies owners Sandy and Kevin Adams have shining in the restaurant’s trophy case if they win the $50,000 first place award next month.
What Sierra Vista Culver’s accomplished since it opened its doors nine years ago is almost unprecedented in the restaurant industry.
In a competitive dog-eat-dog business where quality and consistency can either make or break you, the fast-food franchise on State Route 92 is almost unparalleled.
Once again, the restaurant was lauded among the best five locations in the nation out of nearly 900 eligible contenders.
It has been among the top five for the Crew Challenge trophy every year since 2016.
And if the local franchise beats out four other contenders for the No. 1 Culver’s restaurant in the country when the winner is announced Jan. 24 in Denver, the restaurant’s entire crew of 75 employees will get one heck of a post-Christmas present: They’ll share the wealth of a $50,000 grand prize.
Even if they don’t win the company’s kingpin award, they’ll still receive a piece of the guaranteed $12,500 prize as a top five winner, pledged owner Kevin Adams.
“It’s more than just a restaurant for us,” said Sandy Adams. “It’s become a culture not only to us, but for our crew. We wanted to create a restaurant where people could feel comfortable because to us, people come first. We make a big deal about that because we really do care, and these are values we instill in our employees.
“Everything else is unacceptable.”
Culver’s top management team descended upon Sierra Vista Monday morning to honor the Adams and their crew. Co-founder Craig Culver, Director of Operations Steve Karls and Regional Franchise Business Coach Mike Schwegman — along with a media team filming the event — celebrated the restaurant’s accomplishment with an awards presentation, praising its outstanding leadership and commitment for going the extra mile. Culver’s executives look at guest feedback, as well as internal evaluations, to pick the top restaurants every year.
“You have to have real leadership abilities and a huge heart to have a Culver’s restaurant land in the top five for the last five years like Kevin has,” said Karls. “He has a tremendous knack for getting people excited and believing in his mission. He’s done a terrific job building relationships with customers and turning into customer loyalty.
“That’s something you can’t teach.”
In town since 2013, Sierra Vista Culver’s has stamped a lasting impression on the community.
The restaurant has been involved with agencies throughout the city, sponsoring programs and events from the Sierra Vista Police Department, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and local schools and youth organizations.
It’s that kind of positive leadership and community-mindedness that makes the Sierra Vista Culver’s stand out, said Schwegman.
“He’s a tremendous leader, and the entire atmosphere of his crew and customer service are examples of that,” he said.
Previously, the restaurant won the “Newcomer of the Year” award for the national franchise in 2015, and took first place in Culver’s Crew Challenge in 2017, a company competition designed to award outstanding teamwork and customer service.
Adams took a major leap of faith when he chucked a 23-year career with Pizza Hut 10 years ago to open a Culver’s franchise.
“I had been searching for a food business for 20 years, but nothing felt like the right fit or tied in with our values,” said Adams. “But when I went into a Culver’s in Peru, Illinois, there was something different about it. The whole atmosphere felt very special.
“There was something so attractive about it that I gave up my career and went out on a limb.”
But that “limb” — almost at times like walking the plank over shark-infested waters — turned out to be the best limb Adams ever decided to grab hold of. A shot-in-the-dark gamble has now put the restaurant in the running for becoming Culver’s top dog.
“It’s been a labor of love, and along with a fantastic crew — nine who have been here since we first opened — I would love it if they could share that first-place prize money.
“They truly deserve it.”