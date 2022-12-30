SIERRA VISTA — More than anything, Michael and Kelly Hyman wanted to make a difference in people’s lives, especially the elderly.
After 27 years of teaching public school in the inner city of Chicago, Kelly Hyman wasn't ready to retire quietly in the Arizona sunshine.
And her husband felt he needed something more fulfilling and people-oriented than making money for Fortune 500 companies through corporate marketing.
Drawn to the home-care business, they began researching the industry from top to bottom and realized they not only had become passionate about it, they recognized it was becoming their calling.
They moved to Sierra Vista and in October they became independent franchise owners of Mesa-based Synergy HomeCare, providing non-medical in-home care along with specialized care for those with chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery throughout Cochise County.
For a business with long-term growth, the Hymans couldn’t have chosen a better one.
The growth rate of the home-care providers industry in the U.S. in 2022 is expected to increase 4.1% and steadily grow over the next five years, according to IbisWorld, a leading provider of industry research on global industries. It has increased faster than the overall U.S. economy.
Located at 3965 E. Foothills Drive, Synergy HomeCare has been busy since the day the Hymans opened their doors.
“No one wants to see their loved ones leave their homes and move into a facility,” said Kathy Hyman. “Elderly adults want to live in their homes where they feel safe and comfortable. It’s what we would personally want.
“And we want to make that happen as much as we can.”
So far, they have.
After extensive training, the couple began hiring qualified caregivers — they now have 27 — and acquiring clients, creating solid relationships with those they’ve been serving as well as their adult children. They’re also credentialed with Medicaid and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“We wanted to do something that’s fulfilling and makes an impact for us and for other people,” said Michael Hyman. “On career assessments tests I took, caregiving always came out on top. We felt that with my business background and Kelly’s teaching experience, caregiving seemed like the best of both worlds.”
When the couple met with Synergy’s leadership team, they were equally impressed.
“Like us, they were very personable and passionate about home care, and we genuinely believed in their mission,” said Michael. “Home care felt like a perfect fit for us, and we knew we could make a difference in people’s lives by making sure our clients feel comfortable with how we can help them.”
The Hymans have repeatedly gone the extra mile to ensure those they are caring for do not feel neglected.
Holidays can be a lonely time for the elderly without family nearby. The Hymans made sure several who were alone had Christmas dinners. Kelly cooked up a Christmas feast for each one, and the couple drove the meals to their homes.
“It turned out to be a most fulfilling Christmas for everyone,” said Kelly.
They’ve also helped a few clients pro bono and even drove to Mesa to meet and make an assessment for a potential client, a 92-year-old Sierra Vista woman rehabbing with her family after a fall.
“We’ll be at her door when she comes home to meet her, make sure she’s comfortable and everything is in order when she gets here,” said Kelly. “We really and truly love doing this. That’s why we chose this business.”
Synergy HomeCare can be reached at 520-685-1035.