SIERRA VISTA — No one likes lousy customer service.
It cannot only slam the door on a customer's loyalty to a business; it can potentially cost a company thousands of dollars in lost sales, along with branding it as a place to avoid through word-of-mouth.
But in an era when customer service in practically every business has fallen dramatically to record levels of customer dissatisfaction and frustration, Sierra Vista seems to be bucking the national trend.
Whether it’s professionalism, courtesy, friendliness or attention to detail that seem to have vanished from an American workplace that once prided itself on building strong customer relations, the American Customer Satisfaction Index shows that consumers’ level of satisfaction has fallen 5%, the biggest drop in its 28-year history.
And it seems to be getting worse, trending downward in a rapid decline, partially due to the post-COVID era.
According to Forbes — a global media company focusing on business and entrepreneurship — 96% of customers leave a business due to a bad customer experience.
Yet locally, many Cochise County-based businesses seem to be going in the other direction. Not only for creating a positive experience; they’re building customer loyalty at a time when supply chain and labor shortages — along with skyrocketing costs fueled by inflation — are chasing customers away from places they once frequented.
Instead of making both potential and once-loyal customers angry over shoddy customer service, places like Big O Tires, Lawley Nissan Service Center and Bamboo Gardens are delivering something that got lost along the way: Honest-to-goodness customer service that’s as refreshing as a blast of alpine air.
At Big O Tires on State Route 92, service manager Heath Simpson knows the new tires are not cheap. Though tire prices vary widely by size and intended use, the cost of a full set of all-season quality tires can range from $600 to more than $1,000.
Before Simpson sells you a tire, the 32-year-old Sierra Vista native sits down with you to find out what your driving needs are. It doesn’t matter how busy the place is; what Simpson does is something that has practically disappeared from the marketplace: He takes his time, explains minute details of specific tires and will even bring out several varieties to explain different tread variations.
“That’s why we have him here,” said Big O Tire owner Dustin Elwess. “He takes the time to get to know a customer no matter how many people are in line, and he’s patient and courteous with everyone. He makes customers feel at home.
“And that’s a lost art.”
For Simpson, going the extra mile doesn’t feel like it’s an extra mile. It’s something he’s always done, whether it was equipment sales at the University of Wyoming, or serving on a Church of Latter-day Saints mission in South Africa for two years.
“I’ve learned a lot about patience and people-skills, and I care about the customers who come here because we all live in the same community,” he said. “People can buy tires anywhere, but we tend to have a lot of repeat customers so maybe the way we’re going about treating people helps in creating that.”
Lawley Nissan service advisor Christian Johnson seems to have taken a page out of Simpson’s playbook. The 36-year-old St. Louis native, who has been with the company since 2018, has a way of engaging with customers the moment they drive into Nissan’s service bay. He’s usually by their door before they even open it.
“Christian just has it,” said Nissan service manager Wes Crocker, who has worked in the auto industry his entire life. “He knows how to be personable with each customer and makes them feel welcome when they bring their car in. What’s more, he has a lot of product knowledge and tells them the truth about their vehicles.
“Basically, he wants to give the best service possible for customers who come here. And they’ve come to expect that.”
That level of customer service is something Johnson has been performing ever since he started in the automotive industry, first as a mechanic and then in tire sales. But interacting with people as a service advisor provided the opportunity for building positive relationships with customers, especially over the last five years in Sierra Vista.
It was a lot different in Tucson, where he previously worked.
“It was difficult to establish that customer/advisor relationship because of the volume of customers,” said Johnson. “Everyone’s in a hurry, and it's always busy. But here, you get to know customers on a personal level, and you want to do what’s best for them.
“For me, that’s what customer satisfaction is all about.”
Bradley Dunagan at Bamboo Gardens on Fry Boulevard also has been taking customer service to another level for the last nine years. The positive and sincere greeting he offers customers the moment they walk through the restaurant’s door is almost a rarity in the fast-paced food service industry, where complaints are common and come with the territory.
“He simply has a knack for hospitality,” said Bamboo Gardens owner Arizania Clapper. “Bradley makes people feel at home without trying to. And that kind of hospitality is a lost art. He’s been doing that since he began here when he was about 18.”
For Dunagan, customer service is simply about following the Golden Rule.
“I just try my best,” said the 27-year-old Sierra Vista native, “and try to treat everyone the same as I’d like to be treated when I go somewhere. Sometimes this doesn’t even feel like a job; it feels like it’s just part of my life. Making people feel welcome is a big thing for me.
“It’s the way we all want to be treated, isn’t it?”
If you know any employees in local businesses you feel should be recognized for their outstanding customer service, contact the Herald/Review at robert.cohn@myheraldreview.com.