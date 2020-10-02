SIERRA VISTA – Nemean Solutions, LLC (Nemean Solutions) announced today that it is one of the contractors selected to fulfill the Department of the Navy, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic's requirement for a “Command Wide 8(a) Programmatic Engineering Logistics Support (Incubator).” Valued at more than $113.8 million over the life of the contract, this competitively awarded contract will support both Navy and Marine Corps shore facilities worldwide.
The scope of this contract covers the entire spectrum of non-inherently governmental services and solutions (equipment and services) associated with the full system lifecycle support including research, development, test, evaluation, maintenance, production and fielding of sustainable, secure, survivable, and interoperable Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (C5ISR), Information Operations, Enterprise Information Services (EIS) and Space capabilities.
Additional support requires Program Management, Financial Management, and Department of Defense Acquisition Life Cycle expertise and experience. This Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) will allow for the rapid acquisition of commercial items and fielding the latest commercial technology.
Teaming on government contracts is a highly lauded approach to bring full capability to every aspect of the customer requirements. Joining Nemean Solutions in forming “Team Nemean” are Atlanta, GA, based Open SAN Consulting (dba OSC Edge), a fast-growing, Woman-Owned Small Business and certified SBA 8(a) company, specializing in cloud strategies and architecture, enterprise IT, and cyber security solutions, as well as University of Arizona Applied Research Corporation (UA-ARC), a non profit 501(c)(3), and an affiliate of the University of Arizona, that provides engineering solutions in support of the team’s mission capabilities.
“Seeing how we are still within our first year of the SBA’s 8(a) program, it is very humbling to be awarded a seat on the Department of the Navy’s 8(a) competitive NAVWAR IDIQ as this is undoubtably an enormous win for our company. This win is in keeping with our strategic goals for Nemean and I look forward to Team Nemean’s ability to pursue and win future task orders under NAVWAR” said Nemean Solutions’ CEO and Managing Member, Simon E. Ortiz.
“This is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase our talents and strengths to support the Navy and Marine Corps as a Prime contractor on this global contract. Our teaming partners stand ready to get started to ensure our mission success as well as collaborate to support our nation’s military across the
globe to respond to any task order issued under the IDIQ,” says Craig Mount, PMP, President of Nemean Solutions, LLC.
Submitted by Craig Mount