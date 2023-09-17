or years, International Karaoke was THE nightspot on the west end of Sierra Vista.
As famous as it was for being the best karaoke spot in town, it was equally infamous for being a place near post where police would frequently be called to intervene in skirmishes.
In the last years before IK closed in 2022, Toronto transplant Vanessa Laurin got to know the proprietor of the establishment, known to regulars at IK only as “Mom.”
Her entrepreneur’s bone itching ever since she moved to Sierra Vista five years ago, Laurin decided to venture into a classy cocktail space in the spot of the old IK, wedged between Asian Market and Republican Party headquarters.
Its name inspired, in part, by the tutelage she received from “Mom” and an old song made famous by Etta James, Laurin opened ”Tell Mama,” a cocktail bar with a tiki bent that cut its Chamber of Commerce ribbon on Friday afternoon and commenced a hard opening thereafter.
Working hard to get open by Friday, Larin found some time for a little Q&A with the Herald/Review Thursday afternoon.
Where does the Tell Mama story begin?
“The owner of this place was famous — or infamous — throughout Sierra Vista, and I had the opportunity to get to know her quite well through the process of trying to purchase this bar. When I got to know her, and realized what it took for a woman in her 80s, to run a bar like this, for the last 25 years … tenacity is definitely one of the words I would use to describe her. But she was, you know, she was a badass. And she was sort of unapologetic with that, and I really wanted to capture that spirit, because as another female business owner to another, I really admired what she was able to accomplish. And the story that she told me about when she took possession of International Karaoke because it had been owned by someone before her. She didn’t really speak English very well, she’d never had a beer, and she didn’t know what karaoke was. But she bought a karaoke bar and ran it for, you know, a quarter of a decade. So I wanted to sort of keep that spirit alive here. And in a way pay homage to the fact that there was this very, very strong personality behind it, but also make it my own. So I wanted to make sure that when we, we rebranded it and renamed it and everything, it had a little bit of her, but it had a little bit of me in it as well.”
Is ‘Mom’ of IK fame the only inspiration behind the name?
“It’s also from a song Etta James made famous about this woman whose name is Mama in the song, but she’s, in my opinion, a consummate bartender. So there’s this recurring lyric throughout, which is “Tell Mama what you want, tell mama what you need.“ But each chorus or each segment of the song is about this woman who has sort of the shoulder that someone cries on, or is the person that gives advice and really a pillar of the community. And when I think about what a bar is in a community and the role that we have historically played, it is sort of that linchpin of a community. And so all of those things really resonated with me. So being able to sort of pay respects to the original owner, and then be able to sort of carve out my own my own path.”
Do you have experience in bar ownership or management?
“I don’t. My background is in art, and also in health care. And when I thought about this much later, after opening this bar, I realized that those two things are very closely aligned with what hospitality is. So I have a great team that worked with me to help with the actual implementation of a bar, and all of those sorts of things. But the core concepts were all my own. And my family has a lot of experience in hospitality as well. So I’ve definitely grew up with the idea that it was sort of your mission as a human being to make people feel welcome and comfortable. We had huge parties that we would do, and our whole family would be there. And it was just that feeling of everyone getting together and everyone even if we weren’t celebrating something, that togetherness was was a really great feeling. And that’s what I’m hoping to keep alive here.”
This West End location, do you feel like it can sustain a cocktail bar kind of atmosphere?
“I think we’re gonna do really well here. I mean, not only have we gotten a lot of support from the city as far as being part of the West End development. And I mean, just to even be in a situation where the city is that supportive, let alone the grants that are here that are available to businesses opening here. I mean, they’re, they’re so passionate about, not only our business, but other businesses being here. So it helps a lot when you’re starting a new business to have that as like your base layer. And I think the proximity to the fort is a huge draw. And the fact that (the Buffalo Soldier) gate is now the 24-hour gate is huge for us. So I think there wouldn’t really have been another place in Sierra Vista that I would have thought would have had it.”
It looks like you have a stage there with the music setup. Are you’re gonna do karaoke?
“That’s the first question I get asked by everyone. And no, I mean, we really won’t be doing karaoke. I mean, down the road, we might try. And I love the idea of having like a live band karaoke. But no, I mean, there’s there’s plenty of karaoke in town right now. So I don’t think we need to do that. I think we’re trying to provide a different type of opportunity for other maybe local bands, or even bands within the state that don’t have a lot of opportunities to perform here. So like, for our grand opening weekend, we have burlesque we’re gonna have jazz, we’re gonna have some local bands playing, I mean, we’re gonna have, I think, five different musical acts performing in three days. So we’ve got a full lineup. And I think it’s just like giving people like, there’s a lot of creative people here. And they just need like that platform and that venue to showcase what they’ve got. So so we haven’t been here.”
Is there going to be food?
“No, we’re working with, like doing food trucks or maybe working with another local restaurant to have that, but we don’t have the capability here for that. So unfortunately, no.”
Do you have tap beer?
“We’re working on getting our draft system in, but we weren’t able to get it done for our opening. So we will have canned beer, but in the future, we will have our draft list. We’ll have wine cocktails, an extensive spirit menu, and we’ll also have champagne.”
Your drink menu, from your wall art it seems like you have kind of an, almost like a Polynesian sort of theme. Where are you going with what will be, sort of, the house standards?
“I love Tiki cocktails. I love the complexity of them. And also, they’re just it’s, it’s, it’s a type of flavor that most people aren’t used to. So when someone thinks of, you know, what a Mai Tai is, they have this idea of like a frozen drink or something like that. But what a classic Mai Tai is, is it’s delicious. But it’s one of those like flavor profiles we’ve almost lost. So bringing back those really interesting spirits in the combinations with different things is really interesting to me. It’s a challenge, but we weren’t intentionally setting on that being the course. Our hospitality director is from Hawaii. And a lot of those Hawaiian influences have started to come in. And we’ve been embracing it.”
What are your hours going to be?
“We’re going to be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but we’ll be open Wednesday to Friday starting at 4. And then on the weekends, we’ll be open earlier in the day at 12. So we have a bit of a like a brunch cocktail menu. We’re also going to have for this weekend. And while we sort of get everything figured out, we’re going to have our matinee show. So we’ll have a band playing at 12 on those days, and then we’ll have another one on Saturdays and Fridays, starting around 8 is when we’ll have our evening show. And then we’re just, we’re just here until late, so we’re just here until no one wants to be here anymore. So if that’s 2 a.m., then we’ll be here until 2 a.m.”
OK, so who is your quintessential customer? Who comes here? Who is your regular?
“I think what’s really interesting about us and this in this city, is that if we were in Tucson, I would say we have a very specific demographic — it’s people between these ages. But here, because there’s not a lot of variety, I feel like we are, we are going to appeal to a lot of a lot of people. Like I said, we weren’t really originally wanting to have a wine program, because that’s not something I’m super familiar with. But then when I realized that there’s a lot of people here who liked that, and this is kind of the atmosphere they would like to be in. You know, anyone that just appreciates a good drink. We’re not trying to be, you know, the cheapest place in town, we’re not going to appeal to everybody, but I think anyone who just wants to have a place maybe where they feel like they could get dressed up, or they could have a date where they could bring someone for a special occasion, but even someplace they could go after work, and get something really tasty, you know, to drink something unusual that they maybe haven’t seen anywhere before, then we’re going to appeal to them. So I think it’s unusually broad. But I think we will have a little bit of everything for everyone.”
What brought you out to Sierra Vista?
“My family, you just started moving out here and when I first moved out, I didn’t think I would ever live here. I mean, I’m from a really large city. I’m from Toronto. So when I came down here to visit my mother, who was the first person to move here, it was like, I’ll live in Tucson, but I’m not living here. And I think I lived in Tucson for a year before I realized all of the things that, you know, when I bought my first house, it was here. Because I like having a yard and having a pool, those are all things I could never have afforded anywhere else that I’ve lived. And then from a business standpoint, just realizing the opportunity that’s here. I think there’s a perception that because a cocktail bar doesn’t exist here, one won’t be successful. And I’m so surprised when I hear people who think that like something nicer is not going to be well received here. And I feel like it’s almost like this like self-deprecation. Like why doesn’t Sierra Vista deserve to have nice things? Like why can’t we have a place that has good thing? Like, why is that such a negative? Like why do people have that negative response to it? But for every person that says like, oh, well, um, good luck to you on that, there’s a whole slew of people who are just super excited to come and check this place out. So I feel like we have a lot more support than we have detractors. But I think Sierra Vista is ready. It’s not just us, there’s there’s a lot of new businesses that are coming. And I think our trajectory is upward. So for me, you know, being someone in their 30s, wanting to open start businesses and do that this is like very fertile ground.”
So how did you come to meet ‘Mom’ from IK?
“I wanted to open a bar and coming from Canada, it was a very different system. So I put my name in for the lottery that was here because it was very foreign. To get a license, you either had to buy it from someone else, or we had to go into this lottery. So I put my name in for the lottery, and I didn’t get it. But I was like, hooked on this idea. And I was the more I was talking to people about it I found out that Mama, for like the last few years had been trying to trying to sell this place. So I just came in here and, yeah, just started spending time with her. And I think she had her guard was up, but once we started this process, she softened up so much, and just the stories she would tell about this place; what it took for her to run it. It’s remarkable that she did what she did. And she sacrificed a lot for that too. She would say that she spent her holidays here. She had three kids in Arizona. They’d have to come here and visit her she hadn’t been back to Korea in like 20 years. So once we finalize the deal, like she was like OK, I’m gonna go see my sister for the first time in like two decades. So she’s doing well.”
Long ago, the biggest problem with this place was a lot of police calls. a lot. Probably not as likely to happen here, but I guess if you were somebody who remembers those days, and you come back in here, what’s your experience your shock factor going to be like?
“I’m probably the least aware of what other people are saying about this bar, because my head’s been under the sand just trying to get it open. What I’ve heard is, is there are people that still think that Mama still owns this. And it’s just like rebranded it because of the name that we have, or that we are still going to be a karaoke bar. I don’t think anyone has any idea what we’ve been doing in here. And we’ve been keeping it not necessarily intentionally under wraps, but our focus has been on so many other things.I think my favorite thing has been when people walk in at the door, and they, like they can’t even begin to wrap their head around it. They all think it’s bigger. It’s all different. You know, it’s, but it’s the same. It’s the same, it’s just totally redone.”