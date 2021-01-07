I was a kid in the '70s. Helmets were for riding motorcycles — not bicycles, seat belts were too confining and we could buy toy cigarettes in the gumball machines at Safeway. When my best friend Tracy and I rode bikes, I was Frank Poncherello, he was John Baker, and we were racing around imaginary freeways as CHP officers. Oh, and sugar was one of the four food groups.
My family was poor. My dad was a truck driver and had no benefits. Consequently, going to the dentist was terrifying because all he did was stick needles in my gums and drill holes in my teeth. In contrast, my children love going to the dentist. They have had cleanings. Cleanings are fun. They get toys afterward. Four children and only one cavity — definitely one for the win.
For me, I don’t think there is a tooth in my head that hasn’t been drilled, filled or kilned. As a kid, the dentist was a boogieman. As a parent, I know better. I also know something else now. Sugar is poison.
It’s ironic that humans naturally gravitate to self-destructive things: people to sugar or Michael Jackson to plastic surgery. That’s why children have parents; otherwise, childhood would resemble Lord of the Flies. Kids would live on Fruity Pebbles.
In the physical world, responsible adults know sugar is bad and that vegetables are a critical part of a healthy diet. Most computer users, however, live on a digital diet of Fruity Pebbles. They believe the computer should be as easy to use as possible. They should be able to go to any website they want, install every app they read about on Facebook and use the same lame password for every website, including their bank. This is abysmal security hygiene.
This attitude toward online life is self-destructive, and I think Microsoft is mostly at fault. They’ve so successfully peddled the illusion of real security, most users sucked it up like Hulk-a-maniacs at a WrestleMania event.
Most Windows users are so thoroughly deceived by the illusion of security they won’t accept they’re poisoning themselves with king-sized binary Big Hunks. They don’t have any symptoms — yet — but when ransomware roosts on their hard drive, they’ll sit dumbfounded, like a diabetic 70-year-old candy junkie in stage four kidney failure wondering how it happened.
It doesn’t have to be this way. We simply need a paradigm shift. When my children ask for candy, the default response is “no.” This is called default deny. There are only certain conditions under which candy is acceptable. This is how computer use should be treated. Your business computers are for business — period. There is a very finite and short list of programs that need to run on our business PCs. All others should be denied.
Toothbrushes are very versatile but limited in capability. With them, we brush our teeth and polish our jewelry. In 1994, I used a toothbrush to polish my Navy basic training boondockers. Your IT support also has limitations. Your IT support can significantly improve your security hygiene with password managers, put ad blockers on the browsers, remove administrator privileges from your everyday user account and limit programs weaponized by malware from contacting the internet. Unfortunately, trusting untrained IT support to handle complex security functions would be like asking Erik Estrada to play Han Solo. It’s the wrong fit.
I’ve seen it too many times: Local IT support assured their client they were secure, then the client suffered a ransomware attack — twice. As a doctor or dentist, you’ve seen something similar. How many times has a patient come to you with an advanced condition that could have been prevented had they simply come to you sooner? How did that feel?
In this column I’ve been very gentle in the past. There is a cyber pandemic on the horizon. I’m taking the gloves off, and it’s time this columnist goes Dr. Phil on Sierra Vista: Let me blunt. It’s time you go visit your cyber-dentist for a checkup.