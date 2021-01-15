If you’ve been tracking the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines in this publication, you know that Phase 1 is in full force. The county has been vaccinating residents included in Phase 1 and Phase 1B. The focus has been to get the vaccine to those most at risk such as those in assisted living facilities and health care workers. Phase 1C includes adults 65 or older and has yet to start. Phase 2 includes high risk populations and Phase 3 is for the general public.
If you are not included in this Phase 1 group but you anxious about getting the vaccine, what could you do? What if someone called you on the phone and told you that you could get yourself on the list for a small fee? Or maybe someone sent you an email asking for personal and financial information to see if you were eligible to be put on the front of the list?
If you are excited to see how you can get put on that list, then you’ve just been hooked. In the cyber world, this is called “social engineering.” In the old days it was called the “con game.” The cyber criminals and scammers are using the “hot button” topic of the corona vaccine to steal your money and your personal information. Don’t fall for this trap! The fact is no legitimate organization will call or email you and ask for money to adjust where you are on the distribution list. Keep your guard up. Be very wary of people calling and asking for your personal information – for whatever reason. Hang up!
But it’s not just people calling or sending emails. The scams are getting more clever and are coming in from multiple venues. An AARP article notes a Craigslist add stating that the “leftover” doses are available for those who would like it. Some scammers have started sending out mass text messages with offers for fee-based vaccine registrations.
But wait, there’s more. On social media, these criminals have stooped to posting links to websites for vaccine registration. Once you click on the link, their malware is downloaded to your computer and you are infected. Others will take you to a malicious website, where they will take your personal health and credit card information. You may see advertisements on social media stating that they will ship you the vaccine. In at least three countries in Asia, people thought they were getting the COVID-19 vaccine but instead actually getting injected with an antibiotic or water. I hope by now the point is coming through loud and clear. Please do not try to sidestep the process. Please see your primary care physician if you have concerns.
Here are some more tips from Health & Human Services (HHS) for avoiding the vaccine fraud:
Check the state and county website for information about authorized distribution channels
Consult your primary care physician before having any vaccination.
Don’t share your personal, health or financial information with anyone other than known, trusted medical professionals.
Understand that you cannot pay your way to the top of the list. Also keep in mind that these vaccine scams are coming from all directions. Don’t get caught up in the hype thinking that you’ve found a way around the wait. If you do, the only one getting a shot in the arm will be the scammer after taking your money or selling your personal information. Be vigilant.
Co-written by Dan Gavin and Tom Jewkes, the cyber guys from CyberEye. Contact us at gavin@cybereyeaw.com and tom@cybereyeaw.com