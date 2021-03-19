Have you ever considered electricity to be a luxury or a novelty? It was once considered an illuminating parlor game or a carnival sideshow demonstration. Like a card trick, it was momentarily mesmerizing. A cultural conditioning that simply had to change.
The book “One Second After” depicts the cataclysmic consequences of an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack on the United States. Short story? The electrical grid collapses. The world goes dark. And since EVERYTHING in our world needs electricity, NOTHING in our world works. People in our world die.
There are many fingers pointing to the birth of harnessed electricity. As a child, I learned it was when Ben Franklin tied a brass backdoor key to his kite string and nearly fried himself to death. But for the purposes of this article, the critical cradle moment for electricity was the 1893 Chicago World’s fair. That was the 400th celebration of the voyage of Christopher Columbus. The discovery of a new world. It was also the first major demonstration of the widespread and nearly effortless use of electricity to push back the black edges of night. Columbus’s new world, in a warm blanket of light.
The culture of the new world changed at that World’s Fair. Before 1893 the night was briefly lit by small flames from stinky lamps fueled by Standard Oil kerosene. After 1893 the flames began to go out as light found a new fuel: General Electric Power.
The docudrama “The Men Who Built America” represented the rivalry between two titans of industry, John D. Rockefeller and J. P. Morgan. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil business model clung feverishly to an ancient cultural bias. Light comes from fire. It was safe. It was affordable. Morgan, on the other hand, was banking on a revolutionary cultural paradigm shift. Light comes from a wall switch. Was it a magic hoax? Rockefeller refined kerosene from oil for light. Morgan bet everything on electricity.
Our present day is the future both of these titans could never have dreamed about. Electricity is more than fuel for light. It’s fuel for everything. Though a titan, Standard Oil kerosene would have struggled to run my MacBook, for instance. I’m sure even John D. eventually succumbed to the allure of convenience over principle and lit his house with electricity.
Morgan’s view of the future was revolutionary. But myopic. From our expanded futuristic perspective, we can see that electricity didn’t just give us effortless light. It gave us the internet.
The internet gave us convenience. Perhaps TOO MUCH convenience. EVERYTHING comes to us now and right now. This convenient future wouldn’t have been possible without a shift in the cultural conditioning against electricity. In the same manner, the future we have yet to see won’t be possible without a change in cultural conditioning toward immediacy and convenience.
Cyber-crime relies on your cultural conditioning that favors the titans of immediacy and convenience. So much cyber-crime could be stopped if you paused. For example, when you receive an email that demands an immediate action from you, or else. Take a moment to pause. Don’t click the link in the email to reset your password. Don’t use the phone number in the email to call Amazon’s Fraud department. In fact, distrust EVERY email, every phone call, or text message you receive. Especially if the email, phone call, or text message creates a rapid emotional charge. That is how Social Engineering works.
Social Engineering experts teach that the emotional charge deactivates the area of your brain that is governed by logic. You will act out of convenience and immediacy because of cultural conditioning. Decisions made then will be detrimental to you. Guaranteed.
Convenience and immediacy are kerosene lamps. They are stinky and dangerous. These two titans of emotional cultural conditioning will ultimately burn down your financial house.
