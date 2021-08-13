The Mall at Sierra Vista has been purchased by a shopping-mall investment company based in Great Neck, New York, for $4.6 million.
Kohan Retail Investment Group, operating as Sierra Vista Mall Realty Holdings LLC in the transaction, has a portfolio of 48 malls and shopping centers around the country, including Prescott Gateway Mall in Arizona. The company recently added eight shopping centers, including the Sierra Vista mall. The Mall at Sierra Vista was 87% leased at the time of sale with a tenant lineup that includes anchors Best Buy and Cinemark Theaters in addition to Dillard’s. Other notable tenants are Victoria’s Secret, Applebee’s, Famous Footwear, Bath & Body Works and Texas Roadhouse.
Built in 1999, the mall went up for sale in 2019. City officials were involved in the transaction.
“We have been working with the listing agent, CBRE (a full-service commercial real estate company) for over two years on the sale of the mall,” Tony Boone, economic development manager for the city of Sierra Vista, said in an email. “As the economic development manager, I routinely work with developers, property owners and commercial brokers on the sale of land and buildings within the city.
“We provide context on the local economy and community needs to assist in finding the right potential buyer. The numbers will give you one perspective, but in many cases it can be a challenge to understand the unique economy, especially with concern to the impacts of Fort Huachuca. I have had the opportunity to engage with CBRE numerous times on behalf of the community during this process.”
Boone says the mall has been undergoing some exciting changes with new, local tenants. Among those local tenants is Bombs Away, an indoor batting and training facility that opened May 8.
“Although the pandemic is still very real, mitigation efforts, both locally and nationally, have made events possible again, and we’re starting to see things scheduled for The Mall,” Boone said. “The unique retail and activities mix there, as well as new and returning events, are building momentum to create an indoor venue for not just Sierra Vista but Southeast Arizona.”
Boone see the mall as an important cornerstone. He says improvements at the facility will help strengthen positive changes at two other retail hubs, the West Fry/North Garden project and the Plaza Vista Mall on State Route 90 and Charleston Road. A Dutch Bros Coffee is nearing completion at Plaza Vista and a Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken is slated for the location.