When is a plant not a plant? Short answer is when scientists change their minds. Now, for the real scoop.
Plato’s progeny, a Greek by the name of Aristotle (384-322 BC), was the first person to explore the organization of living things. Plato believed the world as people perceived it was nothing but a shadowy and incomplete version of the truth. Aristotle, on the other hand, believed that we could only learn the truth by observation, analysis, and classification.
Since ancient times, living organisms have been lumped into two classes of being: animals and plants. There is no one founder of this concept since it has many founders between the time of Aristotle and Carolus Linnaeus (1707-1778) often dubbed the father of modern taxonomy.
Linnaeus published his classification system in a book titled Systema Naturae with the two living kingdom classifications and a third kingdom for minerals.
As science matured and more discoveries were made, along with the ever-improving technological advances, it became harder to fit everything into a two-kingdom classification system. For example, the invention of the microscope brought tiny organisms into the picture that had never been seen before. Some of them even looked like little green plants except for one problem… they moved. This created a problem for classification. By the accepted thinking of the two-kingdom system: animals included every living thing that moved, ate, and grew to a certain size and stopped growing and plants didn’t. Plants included every living thing that did not move or eat and that continued to grow throughout life. Aristotle’s 2000-year-old division no longer worked, so a change was made.
Along came ecologist Robert H. Whittaker (1920-1980). In 1969, Whitaker proposed two new kingdoms: Fungi and Prokaryotae (Bacteria).
So up until 1969, a “shroom” was a plant, and now it has a new home. It is a fungus. Most people don’t think about the relationship.
The musician Terry Noland coined a phrase that is used more often in a negative way. It was “There’s a fungus among us.” In a positive way, it is probably one of the most accurate phrases to describe fungi in real life. Fungi are intimately linked to our lives and livelihoods. They affect our health, food, industry and agriculture in both positive and negative ways.
For example, imagine the image of a bustling city during rush hour. The place is packed with people, cars and trucks going every which way. Now pretend you are looking at this city under a microscope. This picture will give you an idea of what the microbiome looks like inside each and every one of us. This microbiome, consisting of trillions of microorganisms, is made up of thousands of different species. There are bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses, just to name a few. These “bugs” coexist peacefully, most of them in the small and large intestines but also throughout the body. They all play so many key roles in promoting the smooth daily operations of the human body.
You may be unaware of this, but humans are more closely related to fungi than to any other kingdom. There are essential chemicals in mushrooms that have been present in our diet for so long that our bodies are now addicted to them and depend on them for life. Mushrooms, specifically shiitake mushrooms, improve immunity in ways that no drug currently available can mimic. They are anti-inflammatory, help prevent respiratory infections, alter gut bacteria for the better, boost longevity, cancer fighting and many more.
A mushroom is the fruit of a fungus. But the visible fruit is only a small part of what’s there. A German forester, Peter Wohlleben, coined the term “the wood wide network” to describe the vast, interconnected network of mycelial strands and tree roots beneath the forest floor.
This network allows the individual plants to transfer water, nitrogen, carbon, and other nutrients to other plants on the network. Older trees, for example, can transfer nutrients to seedlings that aren’t tall enough to get adequate sunlight to produce their own.
Ecologist Susan Simard, takes these thoughts a little further and hypothesizes that the fungus takes a percentage of photosynthesized sugar as a sort of “payment” for transfer services. Plants can communicate with each other through this network.
According to mycologist Paul Stamets, our future may ride on using the mycelial network created by mushrooms to venture across space and time.
In 2016, the writers of Star Trek Discovery called Dr. Stamets and said they were stuck. He talked to them about the Mycelium Spore Drive which he called the” internet of nature.” He said this would allow a ship to go into hyperspace immediately by tapping into the mycelial archetype. He thereby created the new propulsion system used in Star Trek Discovery. Many concepts in the shows are based on actual science, such as the warp drive. This was conceived by Mexican theoretical physicist, Miguel Alcubierre. NASA is currently still studying this concept. Maybe Dr. Stamets is right and space travel to other planets is just a mycelial away.
To begin your journey into the future, start right here at the Farmers’ Market. Visit the Allred Family Fungi and talk to Phillip Allred about the fascinating world of mushrooms. Then take some home and enjoy!
The Allred Family Fungi booth has been at the market for about six months now, but Phillip has been dabbling in growing mushrooms for the past two years. Phillip splits his time between being a fireman at the Fry Fire Department with growing his mushrooms in a specially built room in his garage. He also adds time to be a father and a husband. He named his favorite mushroom to grow, (a variety of oyster mushroom native to Arizona) he calls the TCR, after his daughter and her friend who found the mushroom growing while on a camping trip.
Phillip grows around ten to 12 different seasonal varieties both for summer and for the cooler times, utilizing organic growing methods.
He got started in mushrooms as an interest, doing research on them and then discovering the health benefits to go with them. He says the research showed him that 18 grams of mushrooms a day could reduce the chance of cancer by 45%. He is enthusiastic about all the health benefits of mushrooms from feeding the gut biome to boosting the body’s immunity.
He grows the mushrooms from a sterilized block made of wood pellets and organic wheat brand, called a microbag, a substrate for the mushrooms to eat. Once they start fruiting, he moves them into the fruiting room and changes the environment to support the fruiting process. From start to finish for most of the products he grows is about a 60-day process. Some mushrooms, such as the shitake, can take up to three to four months to grow. At the moment he has about 160 substrate bags in various stages of growth. Growing mushrooms is a different concept from growing plants. Everything has to be controlled from humidity and temperature to the amount of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the air. The humidity is almost rain-like, at between 88 and 95 percent.
He sells the mushrooms by the ounce and he also sells the growing blocks, if you want one, through a special-order process. He also offers a discount if you purchase a pound of mushrooms or more.
If you have a favorite mushroom, you would like him to grow for you, just ask. If he can, he will.
Looking for a nutritional and medicinal boost as well as some good tasting fungus, stop by Allred Family Fungi and take a pound home for the dinner meal.
Submitted by “Uncle” Ralph Wildermuth