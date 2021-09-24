If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Congratulations to Tierra Antigua Realty, Southern Arizona’s largest, locally own real estate brokerage on celebrating 20 years of service assisting buyers and sellers.
Kimberly and Matthew Clifton, owners/brokers have been working locally in residential real estate since 1995 and started Tierra Antigua Realty, which means “ancient earth” in 2001.
Over the past 20 years they have grown their Tierra Antigua family to include over 1,100 Realtors and 30-plus staff members serving southern Arizona with seven locations located in Tucson, Green Valley/ Sahuarita, Sierra Vista and Safford. Kim and Matt credit their achievements to the amazing team that surrounds them. Tierra Antigua’s core values and culture promote success among all the Tierra Antigua family, including the local communities.
One of the Clifton’s proudest accomplishments has been starting Tierra Antigua HOPE Foundation, a qualifying charitable 501c3 non-profit, which has served thousands of people in need locally. The HOPE Foundation is supported not only by their incredible agents and staff members, but also by members of our community.
Giving back is what life is all about for the Clifton family, which is why they continue to support so many local charities through the HOPE Foundation and personally. Kim and Matt are highly active within their real estate community and have served in numerous positions on a national, state, and local level, including serving as Chair of the Arizona Department of Real Estate Advisory Board.
Real estate runs in the Clifton family--Matt’s parents, Rodger and Jeanette Clifton, paved the way in residential real estate as well as multi-family housing, and were huge supporters of Kim and Matt opening Tierra Antigua Realty. Kim and Matt continue the Clifton family legacy in real estate as well as giving back through charity.
On behalf of our entire Tierra Antigua family, they would like to thank you, southern Arizona, for allowing Tierra Antigua Realty to serve your real estate needs. For more information on Tierra Antigua, Realty or Tierra Antigua HOPE Foundation, please go to www.tierraantigua.com.