SIERRA VISTA — It's no surprise Southeastern Bottling of Safford has a family-like atmosphere and that environment has helped them thrive in four counties in Arizona, including Cochise County.
Southeastern Bottling of Safford was founded in 1952 by Margaret Schade, who still holds the CEO title after 67 years. Margaret ran the business with her husband Karl and soon had her three children join the company and help out. Her children have all since passed and she now sits on the company's board of directors with her grandchildren David Schade and Allison Lamb. Lamb, the CFO, first started working for the family business when she was 14 years old and spent her breaks from college at the warehouses.
Over the years, the bottling company and distribution business expanded to Graham, Greenlee, Gila and Cochise counties. The Cochise County operation is based out of Sierra Vista and works with local businesses to provided Pepsi products to the area. As a franchise Pepsico cannot come to the counties and sell their products. Lamb said the only other franchise in the state is in northern Arizona.
Like the family's loyalty to the area, the business has a lot of longtime employees who have stuck with the company for decades. Bob Altamirano, the warehouse manager for the Sierra Vista operation, has been with the company and location since 1996. He admits he can't see himself working anywhere else.
"I love it here," Altamirano said. "They are good people to work for. You need something and they want to help. It's a good company to work for."
Dan Crews, area sales manager for Cochise County, said the company loyalty extends beyond the walls of the business, which he and Lamb said has helped the business last for as long as it has. Crews said they like to get involved in community events like the Fourth of July celebration because it helps them build a relationship with the community.
"Service is what we thrive on," Crews said. "We're not here unless they support us."
On Oct. 22 PepsiCo Beverages North America named Southeastern Bottling of Safford its 2018 Donald M. Kendall Bottler of the Year. This is the first time the 67-year history of the business that it has one the award. Southeastern Bottling of Safford also won the West Coast bottler of the year award.
“The four independent bottling partner finalists demonstrated exceptional commitment and capability where it matters most — locally — up and down the streets of the communities they serve so well,” said Jim Lee, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, PepsiCo Beverages North America, in a press release. “In 2018, Southeastern Bottling was a standout, delivering tremendous results, providing top-notch customer service and giving back to the community they have operated in for decades — we wish them a heartfelt congratulations.”
Lamb said the win came a surprise but they hope to repeat their recognition again for 2019, and he said they are on pace to do so.