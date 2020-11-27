Every holiday season shoppers and retailers gear up for savings and sales that commence traditionally on Black Friday.
As a sign of purchasing bravado, many shoppers have braved darkness, inclement weather and long lines to snag those Black Friday deals occurring on or near the stroke of midnight on Thanksgiving. Some still do.
But technology and the World Wide Web has thrown a curve at buyers and sellers. Black Friday really has turned into Thanksgiving Thursday and, of course, there’s always Cyber Monday.
This year, however, a new twist has been added to the fray. Maybe due to the coronavirus or maybe retailers have been scheming all along and are using the disease as an excuse to release the newly indoctrinated Black November to hyper-boost sales and their year-end bottom line.
Unless a serious leak occurs, we probably will never know.
The term “shop local” has always been in vogue, especially since the advent of the internet. This philosophy could never be more relevant for small towns and cities year-round, let alone during the holidays. Southern Cochise County has always embraced this theme year-round.
This year, more than all others, has tested merchants worldwide, and time will tell which businesses will flourish and which won’t. Most businesses small and large have been struggling with adapting to parameters, rules, closures and mandates just to remain viable.
PanTerra Boutique’s self-anointed Resident Geek Lisa Wines said, “From the beginning, we realized we had to go online if we were going to make it through the COVID thing. We had to shut down.”
The longtime Bisbee business had a fairly static website in place but a customer couldn’t make purchases through it. Wines said they created a shopping website using Shopify.
“Its actually been a good success,” she said. “We’ve weathered this because of that. Our customers love it because they can travel online and see us online.”
Store owner Maralyce Ferree added, “It’s been a learning experience and fun, but kind of crazy. But we got it up and running and 95% of the store is there now.”
Wines said people from around the world are discovering them.
Ferree said, “Our customers are very loyal. She still likes to shop. She likes to come in and feel things, feel the fabrics and try things on.”
Ferree maintains the website will always be up and running and believes it will enhance the shop’s exposure.
In guessing how this holiday season will perform, the ladies say they will take it one day at a time.
In Sierra Vista, Emily Robles’ Sew Easy shop has been able to stay open most of this year. Along with everyone else, she said that 2020 has been hard. Sew Easy is a family business that has four locations in various towns across the United States. Sew Easy also offers sewing classes.
Robles said, “When the shutdowns happened, we were the only store left open. Here they wanted us to reopen. We were only closed for four days. They said please reopen because people need to make masks and have fabric.
“Our store was actually the only one that kept the entire business afloat, because we were the only one generating income. We really appreciate the community here and how supportive everyone’s been.”
Robles said that sales are down across the board, but they are making it. She said she didn’t realize the store would be considered essential and found that interesting learn.
“We hope the upcoming holiday season goes well,” she said. “We hope a lot of people are going to want to gift sewing machines. We don’t know, we’ll keep our fingers crossed.”
Robles is concerned about the family’s other locations. She doesn’t understand why the other stores aren’t considered essential.
She believes her customers’ ability to make purchases on the website just adds to her overall positive attitude regarding the business this challenging year.
“There hasn’t been a normal day since last February,” said Lady L’s Creations owner Lori Kilpatrick, referring to what she might expect for this year’s Christmas sales rush. She just doesn’t know.
She says, “People have wanted to get out (after the first shutdown) and do something. Tombstone offers fresh air and the ability to walk and feel more comfortable getting out.”
She believes since larger cities like Los Angeles and Las Vegas were shut down that people would leave and travel to places like Tombstone.
“I think in some ways during summer things were a little busier for us than usual,” Kilpatrick said. “It’s carried on through our busy season in October.”
Kilpatrick’s Tombstone business offers a souvenir service in which customers can wear 1800s type western clothes to be photographed in.
Unfortunately, this uncommon product doesn’t lend well to online sales.
She believes by Gov. Ducey not shutting businesses down again could help with sales through the holidays. Tombstone doesn’t have a mask mandate. She says, “Some people feel good about that.”
Kilpatrick is still wary that Ducey may decide to shut down again. Thinking positively, she is hoping to see people in town during Thanksgiving week.
Kilpatrick says the trend is that people want to do something and they’re taking precautions.
“Every business is taking precautions to keep the environment safe and so are we,” Kilpatrick said. “We do extra things to make it safe in here and that people feel comfortable when we’re taking their photos.
“As long as people feel safe, I think that they will come.”