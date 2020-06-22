SIERRA VISTA — The former site of the Daisy Mae’s Steak House, next door to the Best Western Plus Sun Canyon, will soon become the Tombstone Brew Pub. The ownership group of the Best Western Plus (Sun Canyon Hotel Partners, LLC), purchased the Daisy Mae’s site in early 2019 with hopes to eventually secure a restaurant tenant. After a year-long search a partnership was recently established with Tombstone Brewing Company and owner Matt Brown. Tombstone Brew Pub will be Brown’s second location after opening Tombstone Brewing Company in the fall of 2016.
In addition to 16 different beers all brewed locally from the best ingredients from around the world, the Sierra Vista location will serve elevated pub food with small plates available for lunch and dinner.
“We were excited when we first heard that Sierra Vista planned to create a downtown environment with its West End redevelopment project”, says Brown. “Luckily, it happened to come at a time when we were looking for room to expand production to meet ever-increasing demand. We have also dreamed of a location where we can explore the complementary relationship between craft beer and food. We are thrilled to have a place to do all of that while being a part of Sierra Vista’s revitalization effort”.
They will be developing a food menu with a chef whose restaurant was one of 30 in the country nominated for the James Beard award for the Best New Restaurant 2020. The menu will be specifically designed to pair with the variety of beers. There will also be growlers, cans, and bottles to go.
Construction is expected to begin in June with completion in the spring of 2021. The Sierra Vista Historical Society and Henry F. Hauser Museum are working with the ownership group of the Best Western Plus to preserve elements of the building and plan how its history will be incorporated and honored as part of the Tombstone Brew Pub site.
“We have made every attempt to find a way to preserve the entire building but it just isn’t feasible,”, says Margo Christensen of Ponderosa Hotel Management Services, who owns and manages the site.
That did not surprise Sierra Vista Historical Society President Tim Doyle. The society has been interested in Daisy Mae’s for many years and has searched for ways to preserve the building.
“Sadly, that just is not what can happen. The building has been changed too much over the years for it to be considered historic and, in the intervening years, it really has fallen into major disrepair,” says Doyle. “Fortunately, the owners are working with the historical society and Henry F. Hauser Museum to keep the history of the old building alive at the new one by incorporating signage that honors the site’s past. They are also coordinating with the museum to preserve many of the building’s artifacts.”
“We are very excited to have found another anchor for the revitalization of the West End and to bring an exciting new chapter to this site’s rich history, while honoring its past,” says Christensen. “It’s a perfect fit to offer our hotel guests at the Best Western Plus and the local residents for an exceptional dining experience in a brand new restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating.”
