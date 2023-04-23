SIERRA VISTA — When Tombstone West End Brewing, which just opened on North Garden Street gets its mojo going, it could be the lynchpin to turn the city’s revitalized West End into the magnet officials hoped it could eventually become.
And with managing partner Matt Brown driving the engine similar to the way he rode the Tombstone Brewery he launched in 2016 into one of the most successful craft beer breweries in Arizona, his new venture at the former Daisy Mae’s Stronghold steakhouse has the potential to transform the west end of Fry Boulevard into something of a crown jewel in a once-dilapidated section of the city.
Purchased by Ponderosa Hotel Management Services in 2019 and under construction since 2021, the company, which owns Best Western Plus Sun, partnered with Brown to create a top-tier venue with a kitchen and menu designed by a chef whose restaurant was one of 30 nominated for the James Beard award for the Best New Restaurant 2020.
“It’s one of the largest, well-designed commercial kitchens I’ve ever seen,” said co-partner Bill Tucker. “It’s well over 1,000 square feet. That’s pretty enormous.”
Not only is the gastropub’s interior absolutely stunning, encased with floor-to-ceiling windows; at 12,000 usable square feet — 8,000 of which is under the roof — the place is simply cavernous with a seating capacity of 351 centered around a polished semi-circular bar countertop cut from a black walnut trunk Brown hauled from Redding, California.
A ceiling-high stack of oak barrels anchors a spacious room where diners have a sweeping view of the Huachuca Mountains.
Another dining room Brown expects to be completed next month showcases eight 500-gallon stainless steel holding tanks with beer served in the pub. Surrounded by outdoor seating, multiple patios and space for events, Tombstone West End Brewing is a one-of-a-kind establishment serving 16 varieties of locally-brewed beer with a lunch-and-dinner menu that has created a buzz since it opened April 12.
It can also hold events of any size. Tucker said Fort Huachuca’s Gen. Anthony Hale told him he plans on booking the place for a series of upcoming events.
“It’s really going just great,” said Brown. “We have a few little hiccups like any new restaurant that just opened will have, but it’s been so busy we had to have customers make reservations. It’s been that full and hectic since we opened. We’re set up to do 1,200 covers.”
Brown has hired the talent to cover that amount if he’s slammed with a huge customer count. He brought in a chef from Bisbee’s award-winning Roka Cafe, who worked at a high-end New Orleans restaurant before running a Los Angeles gastropub.
Last May, Matt Brown told the Herald/Review that the West End revitalization would make a huge difference in the feel and personality of the city. It was something he couldn’t wait to be a part of by developing a major restaurant in a potential destination spot.
“I really think it’s going to give it a focal point, like give it sort of a soul,” he said. “A downtown feel. I think that’ll be really awesome and this is the sort of thing we want to be a part of.”
Brown — who was a Tempe attorney when he launched Tombstone Brewing Company seven years ago — went to great lengths to ensure the beers and ales he produced were top notch, which even included customizing the water.
He’s done the same with the North Garden Avenue building. He wants this to be one of the city’s crown jewels he believes will make the West End a vital component of Sierra Vista’s food and hospitality engine.
He and Ponderosa Hotel Management Services have a lot going for them to make that happen. The city is in the design phase of turning a vacant Fab Avenue lot just walking distance away into a multi-use park featuring a movie screen, a splash park and terraced seating for festivals and events.
Though development is two to three years away, the former strip mall on the 1.25-acre lot the city purchased in 2020 for $230,000, paired with the new gastropub, has the potential to become a major draw to the West End.
Brown and his partners are more than excited.
They’re also absolutely thrilled how construction to preserve elements of the Daisy Mae’s Stronghold building went in an attempt to incorporate and honor its history as part of the restaurant’s site. Brown has stored a slug of Daisy Mae’s old photographs and pictures, as well a huge buffalo head he plans to mount in the pub’s second dining room.
“We have made every attempt to find a way to preserve the entire building, but it just isn’t feasible,” Margo Christensen of Ponderosa Hotel Management Services, who owns and manages the site, told the Herald/Review in 2020.
The former steak house had fallen into major disrepair over the years, and not everything was capable of being salvaged.
“Fortunately, the owners are working with the historical society and Henry F. Hauser Museum to keep the history of the old building alive at the new one by incorporating signage that honors the site’s past,” Tim Doyle of the Sierra Vista Historical Society said three years ago.
Economically, Tombstone West End will not only keep dollars in the community; it’s also provided a shot-in-the-arm to Sierra Vista’s job market with 28 new employees on the payroll.
Perfecting the craft of brewing beer paid off for Brown. Shortly after he started Tombstone Brewing Company, it soon had 25 commercial accounts across the state — it now has several hundred — and he opened another location in Phoenix, which also boasts a restaurant as well.
But that’s how Brown does things, which has made him one of Arizona’s emerging entrepreneurs who left practicing law for a successful run in the craft beer and restaurant industry. He makes sure every detail is perfected to the nth degree before it’s rolled out.
Which is exactly what he has done in the city’s West End with his gastropub open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Does he miss trading in his law books for making beer and building restaurants?
“They’re both pretty interesting in their own way,” he smiled, “except this isn’t as stressful as being a lawyer.
“At least not yet.”