SIERRA VISTA — When Tombstone West End Brewing, which just opened on North Garden Street gets its mojo going, it could be the lynchpin to turn the city’s revitalized West End into the magnet officials hoped it could eventually become.

And with managing partner Matt Brown driving the engine similar to the way he rode the Tombstone Brewery he launched in 2016 into one of the most successful craft beer breweries in Arizona, his new venture at the former Daisy Mae’s Stronghold steakhouse has the potential to transform the west end of Fry Boulevard into something of a crown jewel in a once-dilapidated section of the city.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?