HEREFORD — If you’re having trouble jumpstarting the new year fitness resolution you swore you’d definitely follow through with, maybe having your beloved pooch start one might just be the best incentive.
For starters, have Fido walk or run on a doggie-powered treadmill, especially one that comes to your front door like the one Stephen Zetich will drive to your own home.
Zetich’s novel RunDogzRun is off to a running start since he started his mobile dog treadmill business in November. With several clients whose work or health prevents them from exercising their dogs on a daily basis, Zetich’s doggie treadmill program has provided the answer they were searching for.
Thanks to his customized 12-foot-by-6-foot trailer equipped with two dog-powered treadmills — one for small pets and another for larger ones — Zetich provides 20- to 30-minute workouts for dogs from 10 pounds to 100 pounds when he drives to your front door for regular training sessions.
The colorfully-designed trailer, which was painted by Zetich and his daughter, took more than a year to retrofit. It comes with overheads storing dog toys, treats and harnesses when they exercise on the treadmill.
The response to Zetich’s RunDogzRun has been overwhelmingly positive.
“A tired dog is a happy dog,” said Zetich, a pro mountain bike rider who has won the Tucson Bicycle Classic and state Cyclocross Championships. “The dogs who are using the treadmill absolutely love it. Some are so excited that they meet me at the door when I come to their house, barking and whimpering because they can’t wait to get on it.
“One dog actually looks out the window when he hears the trailer pulling up.”
Inspired years ago when he and wife, Codi, first saw celebrity dog trainer Cesar Millan of the popular “Dog Whisperer” reality TV show exercise dogs on a human treadmill, the couple realized what an important training device a treadmill was for pets.
Especially dogs that weren’t getting enough — or hardly any — exercise.
“It’s not just a physical exercise, but also a mental one,” said Codi Zetich. “We’ve put our own dogs on them, and for our 2-year-old border collie-blue heeler mix who is pretty active, it has helped calm her mind down a lot.
“We’ve also seen how it has helps raise a dog’s confidence and make them better-behaved.”
Certified professional dog trainers like Certified Professional Dog Trainer-Knowledge Assessed Pamela Johnson can’t say enough about dogs exercising on treadmills.
“Treadmills can be a great way to get your dog a full-body workout, without the impact,” said Johnson, who has been a dog trainer for more than 20 years.
Johnson has found the treadmill valuable for rehabilitation when her dogs were injured. And like the Zetichs, she found that it’s also a great mental workout for dogs, especially if your health or your work prevents you from giving them the workout they need.
“Dogs to want to have a task and they like to work,” said Codi Zetich. “It increases their stimulation, they behave better and are better pets all the way around.”
Zetich — whose initial session runs $20 — offers four- and eight-pack sessions for $120 and $200, respectively. A single treadmill session costs $35. He said he has never had a dog that was too frightened to go on the treadmill.
“So far, no dog has not wanted to go on,” he said. “After sniffing it and checking it out, they’ve all been pretty eager about getting on the treadmill. And once they get going, they really enjoy the workout.”
When an interested client calls, Zetich comes to the home for an initial “meet and greet” session with the dog, assessing the animal’s overall temperament and its physicality. He then introduces Fido to the treadmill.
“I’m sure I’ll run into a dog that will feel hesitant or a little nervous about getting on, but every dog I’ve met has gone on the treadmill and simply loves it,” he said.
Zetich’s 2-year-old dog has taken to it so quickly that she barks with excitement while running on the treadmill. A pedometer attached to it has clocked her running at 17 miles per hour at the beginning of a session.
Zetich is keenly aware that like humans, dogs need both physical and mental stimulation to keep their bodies and minds fit and mentally-attuned. It also makes them happier and well-adjusted pets, he said.
“A couple of dogs I work with at a client’s work are always barking and wildly jumping before I put them on the treadmill,” he said. “After a 20 minutes, they stop their whimpering and bouncing all over the place, and are just a pair of calm, good little dogs the rest of the day.
“It just shows what a little bit of sustained exercise on a treadmill will do for a dog.”
For information, contact RunDogzRun@gmail.com or call 520-369-3072.