The logo of Swiss bank UBS is fixed on a building where the bank has offices in Frankfurt, Germany.

 Michael Probst ap

GENEVA — Swiss taxpayers are off the hook from a government-engineered rescue plan that doled out billions to help UBS, the country’s largest bank, take over its ailing rival Credit Suisse.

UBS said Friday that it has shut down state support that had made available up to 200 billion Swiss francs (about $230 billion) to help shepherd through its takeover of Credit Suisse to avert an international banking crisis.

