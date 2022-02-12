BENSON — According to data from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, Cochise County’s unemployment rate (unadjusted) in December 2021 was 2.8%, its lowest level on record (with records back to 1990). The December rate was down by more than half from 5.7% in December 2020.
City-level unemployment rates for December were Benson, 2.3% (4.8% in December 2020); Bisbee, 1.5% (down from 3.1%); Douglas, 5.2% (down from 10.3%); Huachuca City, 4.1% (down from 8.4%); Sierra Vista, 2.1% (down from 4.7%); Tombstone, 3.0% (down from 6.1%); and Willcox, 3.5% (down from 7.0%).
Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate in December was 2.8% (down from 6.7% in December 2020). The national unemployment rate in December was 3.7% (down from 6.5% a year prior).
The number of non-farm jobs in Cochise County was up by 900 for 2021, a job growth of 2.6%. The gains, based on average monthly job numbers for the year, were led by the private sector, which added 800 jobs (3.4%).
Within the countywide private sector, goods-producing jobs were up by 800 (22.2%) in 2021, with the addition of 700 construction and mining 700 jobs (23.3%) and 100 manufacturing jobs (16.7%).
Private-sector service jobs in Cochise County were up by 100 (0.5%) in 2021, with the gain of 200 professional and business services jobs (4.4%) and 100 financial activities jobs (12.5%), partially offset by the loss of 100 educational and health services jobs (-2.3%) and 100 jobs in leisure and hospitality (-3.2%). Countywide job numbers stabilized in trade, transportation, and utilities, along with the information and other services industries in 2021.
Cochise County’s government sector lost 100 jobs in 2021, for job growth of -0.9%. All the losses were in federal government (-2.0%), with state and local government job numbers stabilizing at the previous year’s level.
Cochise County job numbers were up by 1,000 (2.8%) in the 12 months ending December 2021, slightly ahead of the job growth over the year. All the job gains in the 12 months ended December were in the private sector, which grew by 4.1%. Within the private sector, goods-producing jobs were up by 600 (15.0%) with the addition of 500 construction and mining jobs (14.7%) and 100 manufacturing jobs (16.7%).
Private-sector, service-providing jobs countywide were up by 400 (2.0%), with the gain of 300 professional and business services jobs (6.7%), 100 financial activities jobs (12.5%), and 100 jobs in leisure and hospitality (3.3%), partly offset by the loss of 100 jobs in trade, transportation, and utilities. Job numbers in Cochise County’s information industry and educational and health services held steady.
Average weekly earnings in Cochise County were $700.04 in December 2021 (down 15.2%). For the year, average weekly earnings in 2021 were $759.57 (down 7.2%).
The decline in earnings is due largely to the impact of the COVID pandemic, which resulted in the loss of disproportionately lower-paying jobs in 2020, placing upward pressure on average earnings that year (since the jobs retained were higher paying).
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a project of the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group in partnership with Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
