BENSON — Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in October 2022 was 4.5%, the same level as September but up from 3.8% in October 2021, according to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.

At the state level, Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate in October was 4.1%, down from 4.2% in September this year but up from 3.7% in October a year ago.

