BENSON — Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in October 2022 was 4.5%, the same level as September but up from 3.8% in October 2021, according to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.
At the state level, Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate in October was 4.1%, down from 4.2% in September this year but up from 3.7% in October a year ago.
The U.S. unadjusted unemployment rate in October was 3.4%, up from 3.3% in September 2022.
Cochise County municipal-level unemployment rates in October 2022 were:
Benson, 2.8%, unchanged from September 2022 but up from 2.3% in October 2021.
Bisbee, 2.0%, the same as September this year but up from 1.7% in October a year ago.
Douglas, 8.9%, unchanged from September but up from 7.6% in October last year.
Huachuca City, 7.4%, the same as in September 2022, but up from 6.2% in October 2021.
Sierra Vista, 3.9%, unchanged from September this year but up from 3.0% in October 2021.
Tombstone, 3.8%, down from 4.0% in September but up from 3.3% in October last year.
Willcox, 4.8%, up from 4.7% September 2022 and 4.0% in October 2021.
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a project of the Southeat Arizona Economic Development Group in partnership with Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
