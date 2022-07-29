BENSON — According to data from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in June 2022 was 4.3% (up from 3.7% in May but down from 5.9% in June a year ago). June was the third consecutive month of increases in the countywide unemployment rate.
City level unemployment rates in June 2022 were Benson, 2.6%; Bisbee, 1.9%; Douglas, 8.6%; Huachuca City, 7.0%; Sierra Vista, 3.9%; Tombstone, 3.7%; and Willcox, 4.5%.
At the state level, Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 in June and the U.S. unadjusted unemployment rate in June was 3.8%.
In the 12 months ended June, countywide jobs were up by 900 for 12-month job growth of 2.7%. All the gains were in the private sector, which added 1,200 jobs (5.3%) partly offset by the loss of 300 government jobs (-2.9%). In the government sector, federal jobs in the county were down by 100 (-2.1%) while state and local government jobs fell by 200 (-3.6%) from June 2021 to June 2022.
Within Cochise County’s private sector, goods-producing jobs were up by 300 (11.5%) in the June comparisons with the gain of 200 construction and mining jobs (10.5%) and 100 manufacturing jobs (14.3%).
The decline in earnings is due largely to the impact of the COVID pandemic, which resulted in the initial loss of disproportionately lower-paying jobs, placing upward pressure on average earnings (since the jobs retained were higher paying). With the economic recovery, the restoration of those previously lost, lower-paying jobs (such as those in retail and the accommodation and food service industries) places downward pressure on overall average earnings.For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit cochiseeconomy.com, a project of the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group in partnership with Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
Submitted by the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group