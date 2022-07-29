Purchase Access

BENSON — According to data from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in June 2022 was 4.3% (up from 3.7% in May but down from 5.9% in June a year ago). June was the third consecutive month of increases in the countywide unemployment rate.

City level unemployment rates in June 2022 were Benson, 2.6%; Bisbee, 1.9%; Douglas, 8.6%; Huachuca City, 7.0%; Sierra Vista, 3.9%; Tombstone, 3.7%; and Willcox, 4.5%.

