casino

Dealers conduct a game of roulette at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., in May. Commercial casinos in the U.S. had their best July ever this year.

 Wayne Parry ap

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Commercial casinos in the U.S. had their best July ever this year, winning nearly $5.4 billion from gamblers, according to figures released Thursday by a national gambling industry group.

The American Gaming Association said the casinos’ winnings were up nearly 6% from July 2022.

