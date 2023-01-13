AVONDALE – Imagine a farm that grows crops on platforms in a controlled environment, uses 99% less water than a traditional farm and grows seasonal produce year round – all without soil or anyone driving a tractor.

This is the goal of OnePointOne, a 12,000-square-foot “vertical farm” in an Avondale industrial park that grows kale, arugula, spinach, basil, dill, baby leaf lettuce and strawberries. Vertical farming grows produce in vertically stacked layers rather than horizontally in an open field. The practice can use soil, hydroponic or aeroponic growing methods.

