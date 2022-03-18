Cochise County has the most veterans residing in it: 19.9% of the state’s total population of veterans. That is about 18,882 veterans living right here in our own county.
Out of all these veterans, does anyone know how many veteran-owned businesses we have in Sierra Vista or Cochise County? Neither do I.
A December report from the Arizona Economy Economic and Business Research Center says there are 10,305 veteran-owned businesses in Arizona, if I interpret the report correctly. So how many of those are in Cochise County?
I cannot find the answer but have spent the last year and a half or longer trying to put together a list of VOBs in this area and it has been a struggle. No one has ever tracked it, let alone asked. I have contacted the state all the way down to the city and more, to no avail.
Now I have an ally in this mission within the Warrior Healing Center. Mike Roberts is the WHC outreach coordinator and is working to develop a mutual supportive relationship between the WHC and VOBs.
So, why a list of VOBs you might ask? Well, for one, I am a veteran and most veterans like to deal with other veterans, it’s just in our blood. There is a sense of trust, respect and understanding that we have when dealing with other veterans. Call it a mutual respect and knowledge of work ethics and values veterans carry with them long after they hang up the uniform.
The military is an incubator of some of the most important characteristics of a small-business owner, many of which take non-veterans years to develop.
Why identify as a VOB? There are a variety of benefits for active and retired veterans and their families in appreciation for the dedication and service they have offered to our country.
Your skills acquired throughout service often times speak volumes to banks, more than anything on paper. The federal government offers opportunities for a certain percentage of all federal contracting dollars for veteran status, as well as disabled and women-owned status, so by identifying as one of these you have an option to take advantage of the contracting world.
Then you have the Veteran Advantage Loan, a program that offers a wide variety of additional benefits for veteran business owners, including access to up to $5 million and 10-year terms through the Small Business Association. You are viewed as a high commodity and that is why franchisors see you as a perfect fit.
Then you have the income tax credit for hiring unemployed veterans. To top off this short list there is the Veterans Small Business Enhancement Act passed in 2018 that gives veteran business owners the opportunity to acquire surplus equipment form the Federal Government for free!
These are just a few reasons to register as a VOB but most of all we live in a heavy veteran populated area with Fort Huachuca right in our footprint. We are a veteran-loving town and like I mentioned, veterans like working with veterans and even supporting their businesses.
So if you are a VOB and would love to help me with creating a list of veteran-owned businesses in the area please email me at seazworks@gmail.com or call me at 520-439-3546.
On April 7, 2022, the Warrior Healing Center is hosting a VOB Meet & Greet to help us grow a network of VOBs. For information please contact me.
Eric Grisham is the business services representative for ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona. He served in the U.S. Army for 26 years, retiring at Fort Huachuca in 2018.