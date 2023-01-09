SIERRA VISTA — I’ve always been a curious kind of guy.

I was once told that being curious — which really means nosey — would give me a leg up as a news writer.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?