SIERRA VISTA — I’ve always been a curious kind of guy.
I was once told that being curious — which really means nosey — would give me a leg up as a news writer.
As far as I can tell, it hasn’t.
It’s mostly landed me bottom-of-the-basket assignments from a city editor’s desk others said they couldn’t cover because they were this close to breaking the next Watergate scandal, or uncovering corruption at a city treasurer’s office, stories that the curious apparently had no business writing about.
But when it comes to the names of businesses with clever, witty names, I’ve always been more than a little curious.
Something about offbeat names like Lord of the Pies (a bakery), The Breelancers (a cheese shop), Tread Lightly (a tire company) and Flea Falling (a dog grooming business) seem to grab me the way a corruption story at a city treasurer’s office would for a real reporter.
And because Sierra Vista and parts of Cochise County seem to have an abundance of quirky business names, I was hot on the trail to where only the curious tread.
Does a business name really make a difference to create a distinctive identity owners hope will ring like the bells of Westminster Abbey for customers?
Harvard research has said snap judgments we make take as little as three to four seconds, which is about the same amount of time it takes to notice a business sign.
Maybe that’s why owners try to grab our attention as quickly as a hiccup with slick business handles.
According to a 2001 Domain Registration Services report, the most popular length for a domain name was only eight characters, mainly because it’s difficult to remember a long string of characters. It's the same reason phone numbers are seven digits.
A drive through Sierra Vista and a business renewal license search delivered a treasure trove of business names verging on the clever and whimsical to the very simple and sometimes challenging.
Apparently, local business owners like to roll the dice with chancy names.
For many, it's paid off.
Some got me hook, line and sinker, which is what a clever name should do. It’s like ringing the bell with the big hammer and winning the kewpie doll at the carnival.
Ruby’s Divine Chocolates on State Route 92 oozes with such chocolatey sweetness that I almost get weak in the knees when I drive by, envisioning Valrhona dark chocolate encased inside French Périgord truffles as bonbons and maple-filled chocolate squares float above. It’s hard not to stop, or bang on the door, even when it’s 6 a.m.
Joe Knows It, a Sierra Vista telecom/network solutions firm, was a name that grabbed me by the horns. I don’t know what owner Joe Smendra knows, but I love that he’s willing to go out on a limb and tell me he knows whatever he knows because it’s most likely something I don’t know, so Joe is the guy for me. I’m willing to put my trust in what Joe knows.
Fix My Device, an electronic equipment repair service, and butcher Edgar Ventura’s Show Me Meat Company, yanked my lapels before I even put the jacket on.
The frankness of what they do without any frills or fancy alliterations got me in the door.
Jody Parker’s A Guy and A Girl Fence Repair in Huachuca City nailed me to the fence post before I realized I don't need a fence. For me, the catchy name with a male and female stick figure logo wearing green and purple hats roped me around a fence stake more than any other fence-installation business in three counties.
Table, Bisbee's restaurant that’s been a destination for tourists and favorite among locals, has one of the shortest names for any restaurant in the area. Like Big 5, Old Navy and Amazon that are established businesses able to get away with names that have little to do with their actual product but are easy to remember, Table’s simple one-word business name — along with its reputation — has retained a decades-long popularity for restaurant-goers.
In contrast, Sierra Vista's Taco y Raspados mi Yaqui 24-character name (counting spaces) is a mouthful to say as well as remember. But Cuban native Maykel Espinosa, with close to 20 years of Ecuadorian cooking experience, has operated the restaurant since 2017 and has established a devoted clientele. Like Table, the name rings out like a bell when you start getting hungry.
When it comes to names with alliterations and near-rhymes, there’s no shortage of local businesses waxing poetic. Caffe O Le, Peter Piper Pizza, LyleStyle, Spruce and Sky chime in like choral sounds that are difficult to forget.
And businesses such as the Wash Works, Pure Polish, High Heat, Hobby Lobby and Tip to Toe are like a melodic, alliterative symphony echoing through the Royal Albert Hall in London.
However, Bed, Bath and Beyond with the catchy ‘B’ handle might not be enough to keep the Fortune 500 afloat despite all its coupon mailers and other promotional discounting for its stylish linens and plush towels. The retailer said recently there is “substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue” because of its deepening financial turmoil after reporting net sales for its third fiscal quarter tanked more than 30% to $1.25 billion compared to the same quarter a year earlier.
But CEO Sue Gove is not throwing in the $90 Wamsutta Egyptian cotton bath towel just yet.
“Strengthening our ability to serve our customers will continue to drive our decision-making,” Gove said.
Decision-making?
What kind of decision-making does it take when you lose $1.25 billion in a three-month period?
I’m no Alan Greenspan, but when I drop three bets at the Breeders' Cup and subsequently lose $20 at the Thursday night poker match to someone holding a pair of 3's, I’m packing up shop and heading for the door.
But not Ms. Gove.
Her words after watching $1.25 billion melt away in a fiscal quarter:
“We are resetting foundational elements to create a stronger and more nimble infrastructure that aligns closely with customer demand and preference.”
Well, OK, I guess.
Perhaps the most memorable business name I ever came across was a small, short-lived optical shop in a coastal California community, adorably named Seymour’s See Store By the Seashore. I was so taken by the name I had to meet Seymour, shake his hand and offer my praise for coming up with such a spectacular name.
Seymour, as it turned out, didn’t exist. Anthony D’Angelo, the licensed optician/owner who came up with the name, was closing shop after only six months of operation. People, he said, came to the beach to enjoy the sun and swim, not to buy glasses, regardless of how clever the name of his store was.
Apparently, it takes more than just a savvy business name to make a go of it. As Seymour, aka Anthony D’Angelo, would probably tell you, the No. 1 rule and often the most overlooked is simply: Location, baby, location.