Ricardo’s may be for sale, but it’s still business as usual for this Hereford restaurant and lounge. The landmark Mexican restaurant is a favorite among locals who enjoy the hand-cut Angus beef steaks and rich selection of Mexican-themed dishes that have been passed down through generations.
“This has been a great business for our family, but my wife and I want to retire,” said owner Richard Aguirre, who grew up in Bisbee, but moved to the Hereford area in the late ‘60s when the Bisbee mines started closing. “I was raised in the restaurant business. My folks owned El Charro in Bisbee, so I learned the business from the ground up.”
Richard graduated from the “old Bisbee High School in 1956,” while Irene, his wife of 51 years, is a Douglas High School graduate.
They have three grown sons, Richard, Sam and David.
“Our family has deep roots in Cochise County. Our sons attended school in the Palominas School District, then attended high school at Buena,” Richard said. “Our oldest son went to culinary school and is now a chef in Phoenix, but our other two sons work in the restaurant with my wife and I. So, this is a family owned and operated business, and will continue to be until we sell the restaurant.”
While the existing restaurant opened its doors in Hereford in 1978, Ricardo’s actually got its start in a location along State Highway 90.
“There was a bar and restaurant called ‘Sin of Cortez’ and we leased the restaurant space in the early ‘70s from the owner and first opened Ricardo’s at that location,” Aguirre said. “After about seven or eight years, we purchased this property. At the time it was an oriental steak house with a Benihana-cooking style. We purchased the this property in 1978, but had already been doing business as Ricardo’s a few years before that.”
As the Hereford area grew, so did Ricardo’s, Aguirre said. It soon became a popular restaurant with a list of loyal, return customers.
In 2011, the Monument Fire blazed through the Hereford/Palominas area, destroying the original building and a new restaurant was constructed.
“We had a steady business in our old restaurant, so we decided to rebuild,” Aguirre said. “It was a good decision, because most of our business came back, plus some.”
But now, after nearly 50 years in the restaurant business, Richard and Irene are ready to retire. While the two sons who still live in this area continue to work with their parents, they are not interested in taking over the family business.
“Running a restaurant is a lot of hard work and long hours, and our sons see that,” Aguirre said. “We started listing the restaurant two years ago this October, first with a realty business in Phoenix, then we went with a realty business in Tucson. Now it’s listed locally, with Long Realty.”
Ricardo’s is a 6,000-square-foot building that comes with two acres, allowing plenty of parking. It has an extensive menu and fully equipped kitchen. The main dining area seats 140 and the banquet room can accommodate another 60. Ricardo’s also has a full bar with seating for 30. There are currently 10 employees, but the restaurant has employed as many as 16 in past years.
“We have a lot of special functions and holiday gatherings in our banquet area and are already taking reservations for the holidays,” Aguirre said. “This restaurant would be ideal for anyone with experience in restaurants, or who would want to get into the business. I’m willing to provide support training to help the new owners transition into the business, if that’s what they want.”
Aguirre wants the community to know that the restaurant is still doing business and will remain open.
“The ‘for sale’ sign in the front of our business is causing people to think we’re already closed,” Aguirre said. “My message to the community is that we’re still here providing quality Mexican dining. We look forward to seeing new customers and thank all of the return customers who have been supporting our restaurant fall these years.”