Residents of Sierra Vista can feel fairly secure when it comes to their money-management abilities.
That’s the indication from an analysis of more than 2,500 U.S. cities by WalletHub, a personal finance website. Using data collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, TransUnion and Renwood RealtyTrac – a renting, buying/selling/appraising company in Irvine, California – WalletHub ranked cities by credit scores and various debt-to-income ratios.
The good news: Of the 2,572 cities in the analysis, Sierra Vista ranked 828, putting it in the 68th percentile and No. 9 among the 41 Arizona cities in the findings.
The bad news: There are some troubling numbers residents need to be aware of, according to Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst.
“Sierra Vista’s rank in the 68th percentile places it among the cities with good money management skills,” Gonzalez says. “Sierra Vista has a low percentage of adults with a recent bankruptcy, just 0.05%, a low foreclosure rate, and about 4% delinquent debtors.”
“The areas where it could use some improvement include the car loan debt-to-income ratio and the credit card debt-to-income ratio, which are among the highest nationwide,” she said.
About the credit card ratio: At least it’s not as high as U.S.-ranked No. 430 Scottsdale (5.69%).
Among the Arizona cities in the findings, Sierra Vista ranks 16th in car-loan ratio (35.37%) and 15th in credit card ratio (5.36%). The city with the best car-loan number is No. 6 Fountain Hills at 21.32%. The top-ranked AZ location, Sun City West, had the top credit card rating, 3.73%
Perhaps not unexpectedly, Arizona’s retirement communities scored gaudy numbers. Sun City West ranked 23rd among all U.S. cities analyzed, placing in the findings-best 99th percentile. Green Valley was 52nd and in the 98th percentile, Sun City No. 408 (84th percentile) and Fountain Hills No. 436 (83rd percentile).
Arizona’s biggest cities didn’t fare as well. Phoenix ranked 2,080, Tucson 1,700 and Mesa 1,499. Then there’s the Phoenix suburb of Tolleson. That was the worst of the Arizona cities, coming in at No. 2,552 and in the first percentile, dragged down by a 517.65% mortgage debt-to-income ratio (worst city in the state among the findings) and 63.36% auto loan ratio (bottomed only by San Luis, 63.98%).
Other highs and lows:
Median credit score: Best, Sun City West, 789; worst, El Mirage, 635
Credit card debt-to-income ratio: Best, Sun City West, 3.73%; worst, Cottonwood, 8.43%
Mortgage debt-to-income ratio: Best, Sun City, 255.29%; worst, Tolleson
Car loan debt-to-income ratio: Best, Fountain Hills, 21.32%; worst, San Luis
Student loan debt-to-income ratio: Best, Cave Creek, 23.66%; worst, Cottonwood, 70.44%
Late payments: Best, Sun City West, 0.97; worst, Tempe, 7.48
There should be a certain amount of pride among Sierra Vistans for ranking in the upper realms of the report.
“Sierra Vista’s ranking means its residents have good money management skills,” Gonzalez said. “The city is among the top third analyzed, reflecting the fact that people are financially literate and have healthy financial behaviors.
“Overall, Sierra Vista’s residents should feel good about their results. Of course, there are areas where there is room for improvement, but these numbers show that they are better at managing their finances than most of the other cities we looked at.”