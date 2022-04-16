Sierra Vista’s revitalized West End is garnering more interest from the community.
The city is nearing its maximum for the $50,000 allotment of the West Sierra Vista Partnership program, with which business owners can obtain a matching grant to enhance features and qualities of their business and/or structure in the West Sierra Vista Redevelopment Area.
July 1 is the start of the new fiscal year and the grant funding from the West Sierra Vista Partnership program will increase from $50,000 to $100,000, per the city’s annual budgeting process.
At the most recent West End Commission meeting, there were discussions of the city working to obtain federal grant funding to continue with future phases of the streetscape project of Fry Boulevard with the purpose of designing a main street and downtown for Sierra Vista. There are other projects in the works that will incorporate art in public spaces around the West End.
“The city makes those changes, but it’s just the physical environment,” said Laura Wilson, director of leisure and library services. “What the public does with it is incredible.”
The city has been putting together plans for the West Fest on April 30, a street fair along the newly renovated streetscape of Fry Boulevard where a myriad of activities will be held. The event will provide local businesses in the West End with the opportunity to promote themselves.
Wilson said it won’t just be up to the city to create future cultural events for the community but will require West End businesses to collaborate.
Matt Brown, owner of Tombstone Brewing Company, said the West End revitalization will make a big difference in the feel and personality of the town.
The Tombstone Brewery Company, under construction on North Garden Avenue, will consist of a beer garden with views of the Huachuca Mountains. In addition to being a full restaurant, it will include outdoor seating, multiple patios and space for events.
“I really think it’s going to give it a focal point, like give it sort of a soul,” Brown said. “A downtown feel. I think that’ll be really awesome and this sort of thing we want to be a part of.”
The brewery has had delays with delivery of materials and finishing the roofing. It is expected to open by end of summer. The site was once home to the historic Daisy Mae’s Stronghold restaurant, which was demolished in 2020.
“What I’m hoping is that just draws more people to that part of town,” Brown said. “Just that business helps to fill some of those office buildings. It just lets people get out and really enjoy what Sierra Vista has to offer.”
Dr. Nick Rainey, who runs the Rainey Pain and Performance Physical Therapy and the West End Health Center at 125 S. Second St., was inspired to hop on board with adding additional features to the building his company inhabits. He collaborated with the building owner, Jeff Sorenson, in applying for the city’s partnership grant program to be a part of the revitalization efforts of the West End.
“It’s kind of a plain building right now,” Rainey said. “We can get rid of the banners, we can get nice signs and I hope it’s a landmark destination here at the West End.”
The West End Health Center applied for the partnership grant funding to have a mural completed, new awnings and signage for the multiple businesses and offices housed at the facility.
“I think it’ll keep people here,” Rainey said. “People say well, I’m gonna go because there’s more stuff elsewhere. Now it’s easier to come and be.”
Patrice Miscione, who owns We Frame It, has been in business for 40 years. She has occupied the current building at 590 E. Fry Blvd. at the intersection of Fifth Street for the past eight years.
Miscione said now that she owns the building, there’s pieces of art everywhere.
“Now you can make a street walker friendly, but if you don’t have shops, little cafes, little things of interest, who’s going to walk around it?” she said.
“It’s nice to see that an older part of town is revitalized versus just keep building out and this becomes the slums, so it’s nice that they’re putting money into that old area and if you look, there’s so many buildings crumbling.”
Miscione has applied for city grant assistance to have a mural completed on the west side of her building. The mural will encompass the idea of a cultural shift from human to digital as technology continues to embolden new functioning ways in society.
“I want people to drive by, look at it and say ‘Oh, where is man going?’ “ she said. “ ‘Where is civilization going?’ “
Miscione wanted to give the mural more of a sophisticated touch as opposed to bohemian.
She explained that the rapid pace of technological progress within the last two generations has been shocking, especially the way that younger generations view and consume art.
“We’re working on that for the generation to turn off your phone, come on in, look at pretty things, feel something that is real,” she said.
“My whole objective for the West End is for the community to get away from their electronic digital world, which art is CGI (computer-generated imagery) and everything now, and get back to real art that someone made, not by a computer.”
Marta Messmer, who is involved with the West End commission, was born and raised in Sierra Vista. She made a closing statement at the previous commission meeting.
“For us that say ‘Sorry Vista,’ it’s not necessarily negativity,” Messmer said. “When you were a teenager, you grew up here and the only thing to do was bowl or go to the Geronimo Theatre.”
Messmer said she and her husband left the area in 1981 and swore they would never come back. Life circumstances had them return and raise their family here.
“Growing up here and seeing the changes, it’s been all great,” she said.