A year ago, the U.S. unemployment rate was 6.7%, with 10 million fewer people employed than before the pandemic. It was a rough time, and most people figured it would take years for the labor market to recover.
However, no one could ever expect what was to happen next. Demand for workers came back in a mighty way, and despite what seemed like every business is “hiring,” many workers would rather retire, take long sabbaticals, or even find new work opportunities. These two factors created an economy not troubled by too few jobs, but too few workers.
Now there are hundreds upon thousands of articles as to why this happened, each pointing a finger at another. I think it is very complex, and I do believe that the introduction of COVID-19 and its many variants has created an enlightenment moment for many workers and job seekers alike.
What can business do to overcome this phenomenon?
Through countless articles and studies, surveys and polls, one thing is for certain: Businesses need to re-evaluate and change. Just as many workers and job seekers need to upgrade their skills and certifications to keep up with changing technology and processes, many businesses need to upgrade their process and change their old ways of business.
Improve the recruiting process
Most hiring processes today are long and drawn out. I remember the good old days when you go in fill out the application, get the interview on-the-spot and start working the next day. It’s more important than ever to hire efficiently and train new employees comprehensively. When was the last time you reviewed your hiring process? Connect with organizations like ARIZONA@WORK to help post jobs, pre-screen candidates and host hiring fairs for the community.
Upgrade the training process
Training new employees efficiently are equally essential to retain new hires. Research shows that organizations with poor onboarding processes are twice as likely to experience employee turnover, while retention rates rise 30%-50% for companies with considerable training and learning opportunities.
Re-examine your management style
If you follow any social media posts you will always see disgruntled employees or customers and although much of them are personal opinions or differences, there is still some truth hidden in there somewhere. One considerable reason workers are choosing to leave their job is because of the poor management style of their superiors.
Encourage and offer development, growth
Along with quality leadership and training, workers value the opportunity to grow in their field as well. Workers who feel a progression in their career at work are 20% more likely to still be working there a year later.
Improve work environment, offer superior benefits
No one likes toxic. As matter of fact, we were always told to stay away from toxic anything. The same goes for work environments. Toxic work environments are one of the main reasons employees are unhappy, and, ultimately, leave their job. Creating a healthy workplace, along with offering quality benefits, not only shows a dedication to the well-being of workers, but is a significant way to stand out in the job market as it continues to evolve.
While many factors have led to this labor shortage, there are also many factors that can be addressed by employers and job-seekers alike. ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona has funding that can help with training, education and certifications for job-seekers and employees. Our Business Services Team can assist with job postings and other business resources to help you find the right workers. But even with this free assistance, it is still up to the businesses to do their part and change with the times. Lowering standards does not help when looking at retaining workers and higher wages are not always the answer. So take a look at your processes and work environment and see what you can do to make the change.