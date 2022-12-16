It’s a wonderful time of the year! The elections are over, and we are into the holiday season. I love showing houses that are decorated for the season and the smell of freshly baked cookies. Homes sell better when they look and smell good.

It is also a time when our real estate market is slowing down. People are in a party mood and want to spend time with family and friends instead of looking at houses. The good part is that if they are looking at houses, they are earnest. You may not have as many people looking, but you will have very interested people.

Joan Wilson is an active REALTOR® with Long Realty in Sierra Vista and Cochise County. She is a member of the Huachuca 50 board, past President of Women’s Council of REALTORS®, and current President of the Southeast Arizona Association of REALTORS®.

