It’s a wonderful time of the year! The elections are over, and we are into the holiday season. I love showing houses that are decorated for the season and the smell of freshly baked cookies. Homes sell better when they look and smell good.
It is also a time when our real estate market is slowing down. People are in a party mood and want to spend time with family and friends instead of looking at houses. The good part is that if they are looking at houses, they are earnest. You may not have as many people looking, but you will have very interested people.
Coming off the elections, we notice that home sales and prices are down. There are several reasons for this: the uncertainty of an election, the rising interest rates, rising inflation, and all the news telling us that the housing market is falling.
Yes, the market has changed. Locally home prices are down 10% from last month however, they are up 4% from last year. The number of homes sold during the month is down 33% from last year. The average days on the market are up ten days from last year, and we are still in a good seller’s market with only 3.4 months of inventory.
We have about twice as many homes for sale as we did six months ago. More homes on the market is good for buyers because they can look at more than one or two houses before deciding to buy. With the prices down 10%, they are also less affected by the high-interest rates.
Sellers may not be able to get an offer over the value of the home now however, values are still up year after year, and you can make good money with your home. Seller’s also don’t have to contend with sight unseen buyers that pull the house off the market and then decide they don’t like the house, so back out of the offer causing the seller to have to put the house back on the market and lose valuable market exposure.
Having some inventory is good for the local economy too. If an employer wants to hire someone from out of town, there are homes to buy. For a while this summer, buying a house was nearly impossible. In fact, people could not find a place to rent either. I would not say we are overflowing with rentals, but going from 2 to 25 increases your chances of getting a home and should make it easier for businesses to hire.
A lot is happening in our real estate market, and most of it is good for everyone. There are still a lot of unknowns coming in the near future that could continue to change our market for the better or worse. Buying a home is a good investment and usually pays off in the long run. You are growing your wealth and have a place to live.
May the holidays bring you great happiness and joy, and may all your real estate goals come true.
Joan Wilson is an active REALTOR® with Long Realty in Sierra Vista and Cochise County. She is a member of the Huachuca 50 board, past President of Women’s Council of REALTORS®, and current President of the Southeast Arizona Association of REALTORS®.
