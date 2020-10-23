As physical contact restrictions drag on, many people say the one thing they really miss is going out to eat. At their best, restaurants offer a mix of conviviality, sensual delight, community, and an eons-old connection of eating food with other humans.
Restaurants are in trouble. Since the start of the pandemic, one in six restaurants in the U.S. has closed their doors permanently – more than 100,000 altogether. Current projections have the industry losing $240 billion this year. And it could get worse: 85% of independent restaurants report that they may go under by year’s end without federal aid.
Unlike fast food places, fine dining restaurants are among the most troubled because have found it difficult to make the transition from inside sit-down to outside take-out.
However, there are restaurants that are beacons in response to the disruption. One of the most interesting is Café Roka in Bisbee. They have continued serving quality food at affordable prices by creating different concept menus every week, repurposing technology, and amplifying their social media engagement.
Café Roka, like many Arizona restaurants, abruptly closed for dine-in mid-March. But rather than giving up on their 27-year business, owner/chef Rod Kass and co-owner/wife Sally Holcomb, developed a Friday and Saturday take-out business that provides a revenue stream for the restaurant, sustains employment for a limited number of employees, and has retained and expanded their local customer base.
According to Kass, “We are doing about 70-100 dinners on each of the two nights we are open.” He estimates that they are doing about 80% less business on Friday and Saturdays than last year. “But it’s not comparable to dine-in because everything is so different; we basically built this system from scratch. It has been difficult.”
He credits Tracy Taylor, host at Café Roka, for suggesting the successful concept of Virtual Travel-Date Nights featuring a cuisine from a different country, region, or city every weekend.
Taylor explained that Date Night weekends gave people something special to look forward to after weeks of isolation. Every Wednesday she posts a photo as a clue to the cuisine location on the Café Roka Facebook and Instagram pages. Viewers often post guesses as to the origin of the cuisine.
The photo clue builds anticipation and the menu reveal of 4-6 specials of the cuisine of the week on Thursday night or Friday morning on their social media and website, delights customers. Occasionally a movie featuring the destination was suggested. (E.g. Under the Tuscan Sun for their Tuscany menu).
Menus to date have featured cuisines from New Orleans, Mexico, Tuscany, Cuba, India, Hawaii, Pacific Rim, South America, the Sahara, Back yard BBQ, Greece, France, Spain, the Beach, Napa Valley, Korea, Israel, Peru and Germany.
In addition to specials, there is a regular rotating menu featuring items that have been Café Roka favorites over the years, usually 4-6 appetizers, and 5-8 entrees, and a few desserts. There are also a few frozen take and bake options. Cocktails, sometimes paired with specials, are available as is a selection of wines by the bottle.
“Although I’ve been taken out of my comfort zone,” said chef Kass, “it has been really good for our customers to offer cuisines from different geographical locations. And it has been challenging, but rewarding for myself.”
The restaurant does not deliver. Although phone orders are taken, the website is the preferred method of ordering. When ordering, the customer specifies the number of each individual items, a time of pick-up (4-7 p.m. in 15 minute intervals) and are then directed to a pay page.
Orders are assembled-boxed or bagged-a name and receipt attached, to be ready at the designated pick up time. Customers park in a queue in front of the restaurant, give their name, and their order is brought to them by an employee. No customers are allowed in the building to minimize possible contamination.
“It took us some trial and error to get the right containers, kitchen timing, and order assembly, but we had it ironed out by the second month,” Taylor stated.
The restaurant has a solid customer base, a result of 27 years of operation as an integral part of the community. During the first months of the pandemic, Café Roka provided free meals to critical care front line people often working long shifts for successive days and nights. They have prepared, coordinated, and delivered more than 300 free lunches or dinners to the Copper Queen Hospital, Chiricahua Community Health Clinic, Bisbee Fire Dept., and Bisbee Police Dept. They also have provided 'to go' containers to the local homeless free lunch program and helped source items as well as donated to local food pantries.
When Kass and Holcomb heard that the Bisbee high school graduation was cancelled they arranged for a special dinner in May as an acknowledgment of a graduation interrupted. A free four course take out dinner for 153 Bisbee High School seniors and their parents was organized in conjunction with a local community foundation.
What does the future bring? More uncertainty according to Kass. “Like many businesses we operate in a bubble of unpredictability responding to new conditions as they arise. The pandemic and related disruption have not changed the values at the core of our business. We serve good food, reasonably priced, with attentive service, and attention to detail. We’ll continue doing that as best we can.”
Café Roka can be reached at 520-432-5153, caferoka.com, or www.facebook.com/bisbeeroka/
Submitted by Cafe Roka