WILLCOX — Members of the Willcox City Council voted unanimously to adopt the Strategic Plan during a weekly meeting on Dec. 3, City Manager Caleb Blaschke reported.
The Strategic Plan was drafted by the city council in March 2019 and revised prior to being adopted.
The plan highlights several crucial concerns the council has regarding improving the city, but four main areas of focus will drive the plan moving forward.
Those four areas are Quality of Life, Economic Development, Fiscal Solvency and Streets and Infrastructure.
Under “Quality of Life,” a trademark of the city Blaschke has emphasized, the city council wants to look at “improving community pride and image, ensuring residents feel safe throughout the community, exploring costs and building a new pool and/or spray park and employee investment.”
From an economic development standpoint the council wants to “implement annexations in areas identified by the General Plan; update Title 17, Zoning Code, identifying and implementing methods to increase housing options; evaluate and consider options to subsidize infill development; continue to educate citizens on the need to shop local; lobby for Chiricahua National Monument to be changed to Chiricahua National Park; and invest in and maintain city assets, infrastructure and facilities.
The council wants to “perform a gas study, ensure sporting leagues pay an appropriate cost share for field usage, perform cost/benefit analysis of LED lighting at fields and implement LED lighting if appropriate, evaluate options to improve the financial health of the Willcox Municipal Volunteer Fire Department.”
The final area the council is concerned with is streets and infrastructure. It would like to “evaluate neighborhoods in need of street lighting and funding opportunities; improve conditions of the streets.”
Additionally there is a “plan for safe reliable and sustainable infrastructure” that includes “protecting city water resources by identifying a site for an additional well and repairing current wells and infrastructure; understanding and planning for infrastructure needs associated with annexations; work with state and federal agencies to obtain grant funding for critical infrastructure needs in gas, water and sewer; identifying and creating a priorities list that details cost for infrastructure improvements; pursuing engineering and design studies for relevant projects to be shovel ready for grant opportunities and procuring an asset management system for city services including roads and utilities.”
Blaschke and the city council are in the process of discussing additional plans, but he wants to remind residents that council meetings are open and he is available to answer any questions anyone might have of him or Mayor Mike Laws via his office number or email.