SIERRA VISTA — With a $4 million makeover planned, the Windemere Hotel & Conference Center is slated to become an assisted living facility set to open this fall, a representative for the building’s future owner said this week.
Steven Tracy, a consultant for the owner, stressed that the sale of the 150-room hotel — on the market since 2013 — is pending approval of a loan.
Tracy, who has been tapped to be the director of the facility, which will go by the moniker Hummingbird Senior Resort Living, said the loan is expected to go through in the first or second week of June.
He did not disclose the sale price for the massive property on 2047 S. State Route 92 — which includes a convention center — or the name of the new owner.
“It’s not official yet, it’s in the process,” Tracy said in a brief telephone interview.
The building, erected in 1985, has been on the market for several years and is currently owned by Delta Properties LLP, which lists an address in Nogales. Delta declined comment when contacted by the Herald/Review Thursday.
Matt McLachlan, director of Sierra Vista’s Economic Development Department, said the city has received paperwork on the plans for the assisted living facility.
“The prospective owner submitted a building permit application last week to convert the property for assisted living. We have just started our review of the plans,” McLachlan said in an email.
The hotel has about 6,000 square feet of meeting space and is one of the few venues in Sierra Vista with the capacity to host large gatherings.
The property is home to Tandem, an upscale eatery that is expected to remain open until July, Tracy said.
The hotel has some bookings through June, Tracy said.
The renovation will convert the hotel into an assisted living facility that will include a memory care center, Tracy said.
“Some of the rooms will become one-bedroom apartments, and others will be studios,” Tracy said. “The planned memory care will be for 40 (people.)”
Tracy said the first floor will include assisted living units and the memory care center. The second floor will be dedicated to assisted living studios. The third floor is intended for independent living.