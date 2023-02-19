SIERRA VISTA — Six weeks after opening the doors to their new Twisted Twin Ramen restaurant in the Seventh Street Marketplace mall on East Fry Boulevard, owners Andrea Womack and Ash Baker are dealing with something almost unprecedented in the food industry, especially for a startup.
A half hour before the Japanese-style ramen eatery opens at noon, the line of people waiting to get in is already 20 deep.
Fifteen minutes later the amount has at least doubled.
By the time Womack and Baker finally unlock the door, the line has swelled nearly halfway to the entrance of the Summit Fitness building next door.
Day after day after day.
From Thursday through Sunday, the line of customers keeps growing.
For a bowl of noodles the Japanese call ramen?
But Twisted Twin Ramen is not the ramen you cooked on a single burner in the dorm room for 15 cents a package and called it dinner.
This is ramen with an attitude.
Whether it’s black garlic tonkotsu, Waikiki, shoyu or spicy white miso kimchi ramen, chances are you haven’t tasted anything like the varieties coming out of the kitchen of Twisted Twin Ramen that carry the tastes of Japan, Korea and Hawaii.
The flavors are that distinctive.
That’s how you get a lunch crowd line waiting in a cold February wind to feast on a 16-ounce bowl of an eight-hour, slow-cooked pork tonkotsu broth served with 120 grams of noodles along with vegetables and meat.
The restaurant currently is putting out 850 bowls of ramen per week.
And that’s not counting the five varieties of donburi rice bowls customers are gobbling up.
“It’s been absolutely wild here since Dec. 22, the day we opened,” said the 32-year-old Womack, who served five years in the U.S. Navy as an E-5. “Three days before Christmas, and the lines were already starting. Tell me that isn’t crazy. We feel incredibly blessed.”
Blessed is one thing, but having ability is another, which Womack and Baker have in spades.
With a culinary arts degree from Cochise College and one from a ramen school in California, Womack knows what she’s doing in a kitchen. She tried a bowl of homemade ramen for the first time when she was in the Navy, and that’s all it took.
“Oh my God, it was so delicious,” she said. “I couldn’t believe something that had a bunch of noodles could taste this incredible. But when we shipped to Japan and I had a bowl of ramen, it simply blew my mind. The flavors were just out of this world.”
It was something Womack never forgot.
She also kept eating ramen, wondering why she was so drawn to this strange but wonderfully-tasting food.
Two years ago she and Baker tested the waters on State Route 92 with a 500-square-foot “pop-up shop,” a temporary store to see what kind of customer base ramen would generate.
They were overwhelmed.
People turned out in droves.
“At first we invited 30 of our friends, who then told their friends who in turn told others, and it was suddenly like a speakeasy,” said Baker. “After we put pictures of our food on Facebook, people kept coming and coming, even Miss Arizona came by when she was doing a tour through this area.
“After that, the crowds of people never stopped so we felt it was time to do a real store and see how the chips would fall.”
And fall they have, in grand fashion.
They found what they felt was a perfect location, a 3,200-square-foot space of a former coffee house next to Summit Fitness with ample parking. Baker’s father designed the charcoal-colored interior into an intimate setting with an occupancy of 49, decked out with window seats and soft ceiling lighting.
The restaurant hasn’t had a quiet moment for six weeks.
“Are we surprised? Yes and no,” said Womack. “People who loved what we were doing at the pop-up shop followed us over, and we’ve had a lot of support from the entire community, especially from veterans who have had ramen in Korea or Japan.
“What’s great is watching new customers trying a bowl of ramen for the first time and seeing them go ‘oh my God’ when they taste it.”
Their signature broth and the most popular — black garlic tonkotsu — takes eight to 12 hours to cook and has a milky, almost opaque color, which comes in part from bones and other natural ingredients that are eventually cooked down.
Ramen originally began as a poor man’s food because it could feed a lot of people and was inexpensive to make. A commercially-made, packaged version loaded with sodium that sold for less than 30 cents found a market among college students decades ago and still remains a cheap staple for American shoppers.
“We do have a ‘college kids’ menu with ramen for less than half of what we sell a traditional bowl for, but it’s nothing at all like packaged stuff on a store shelf,” said Baker. “It’s more probiotic with way less salt and still has our high-quality broth, noodles, green onions and a fishcake for $6.
“You’re definitely putting something good into your body.”
In time, Baker and Womack would like to purchase a food truck and take their ramen to festivals and events in the area.
But for now they’re a little busy.
And the lines outside are as long as ever.