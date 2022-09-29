Yoga means to unite, or join, and local yogini (female yoga instructor) Maria Riggio is looking forward to people joining her at Yoga + Studio, a new studio located in the Safeway Mall at 2270 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista.

The studio will offer multi-discipline yoga and guided meditations, and plans to open the second week in October.

