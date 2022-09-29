Yoga means to unite, or join, and local yogini (female yoga instructor) Maria Riggio is looking forward to people joining her at Yoga + Studio, a new studio located in the Safeway Mall at 2270 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista.
The studio will offer multi-discipline yoga and guided meditations, and plans to open the second week in October.
Riggio has been practicing yoga at local fitness centers and she’s confident the community can benefit from having its own standalone yoga studio. The former location for Yoga + was a dance studio, and after major renovations she said the space is ready to provide the practical benefits and atmosphere she was looking for.
She chose the Safeway Mall because of its central location, and although it’s a busy area the studio is tucked away behind a pillar where yoga can be practiced in as much solitude as possible. In addition, the floors of the studio have been reinforced with soundproofing material.
Riggio said she’s ready to spread her passion for yoga, and doesn’t want people to be reluctant because they think yoga infringes on their personal beliefs.
“Yoga is uniting — it’s community and doesn't step on religious toes," she said. "It doesn’t step on cultural taboos — it’s just getting comfortable in your space. Knowing there's a space you can do it with somebody you can feel comfortable with."
Riggio said people shouldn’t hesitate to try yoga because they don’t think they can perform the difficult poses they see experienced yogis execute. She doesn’t want to make people uncomfortable by pushing them to do too much.
“You don’t have to be flexible, you just have to be willing," she said. "I don’t care if you lay there the whole time. It’s not the movement, it's the mind. Step in here with absolutely no expectations for yourself. Get rid of the judgment, get rid of the expectations.
“I’m not super flexible. I’m not a handstand person — I’m not showing it off, I just want to function as best I can. I’m not going to wow you with my flexibility, and I’m not gonna wow you with a handstand.”
Riggio, an Air Force veteran, discovered she had a slipped disc in her lower back while still enlisted in 2004. Since then she has endured multiple back surgeries and two major accidents. She credits yoga with helping her cope with the challenges of rehabbing, both mentally and physically.
“Practicing yoga after my mountain bike accident helped me with my physical mobility, and it helped me regain my mental stability and focus, which I had lost, along with my memory, for a while after the accident," she said. "Additionally, I struggled with vertigo from a snowboarding incident which was further aggravated by the bike accident so yoga also helped me balance my nervous system and improve vertigo symptoms.”
Yoga also is beneficial for military personnel who are suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and senior citizens who have lost some of their mobility and flexibility.
“There have been countless studies that have shown that yoga can help people with PTSD, and seniors can also benefit from yoga," Riggio said. "There is chair yoga, and it’s not about the body all the time, yoga helps ease the mind, and one of the best poses in yoga is simply laying down.”
The often daunting task of starting and growing a small business is always a concern. But for Riggio, measuring success is different for a yoga studio than some other businesses. She describes herself as a business owner and a yogi, but also a lifelong learner and community advocate.
“It’s an effort of love for the greater good," she said. "If I want it to be for the good of the community I’m going to have to put in a little more oomph from the beginning.
"I probably wouldn’t have bet so big if I didn't think this would be valuable. Not just for individuals trying it on for size, but also for the community. Being part of your community means being part of the greater good.”