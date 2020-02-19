SIERRA VISTA — In January 2019, U-Haul moved into the former Kmart building in Sierra Vista. Now when driving past the building on Coronado Drive, there are trucks and pods outside the corporate store.
The Herald/Review spoke to Kristina Lohse, the store’s general manager, to clarify what was happening outside the store and what the business has to offer.
What are the white and orange pods near Arby’s?
Lohse said they are outside storage units that have straps to hold them down in case of wind. She said there will be 112 total units built in the back corner of their parking lot.
When will they be completed?
It’s estimated that the 112 units will take another four months to complete. Lohse said construction on them started at the beginning of this year.
What sizes will be available?
There are four different sizes: 5x5, 5x10, 10x10 and 10x15. The exact costs have not been determined but the prices for the inside climate controlled units are $44.95 to $154.95. Lohse said she isn’t sure if the outdoor units will be slightly cheaper since they aren’t climate controlled, but will have prices closer to when they are completed
Other than indoor and outdoor storage, what other services are provided?
Truck rentals, boxes for sale, hitch installation and UBox warehouse — which are wooden crates that can be moved across country on trucks so people don’t have to move and drive their items themselves.