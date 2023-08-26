Cactus League

Cactus League President Chris Calcaterra. 

 Capitol News Service

TEMPE — The president of the Cactus League said Friday that Arizona communities need to continue to invest in the stadiums used by the major league teams that practice and play there.

But Chris Calcaterra said this isn't being done for the benefit of the team owners, many of whom are billionaires. Instead, he said, the dollars spent to improve the facilities are for the benefit of the fans.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?