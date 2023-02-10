Canyon Vista Medical Center has announced an addition to its surgical services offerings with the purchase of a new surgical robot.
The robot, located tableside in the operating room, allows a surgeon’s hand movements to be scaled, filtered and translated into precise movements of micro-instruments at the surgical site.
“At CVMC, we’re committed to providing innovative and safe alternatives to traditional open surgery, whenever possible,” said Dr. Shaun Phillips, president and CEO at Canyon Vista Medical Center. “Whether we’re using robotic-assisted technology or other minimally invasive laparoscopic techniques we want you to explore and understand all of your options, knowing that we are prepared to care for you every step of the way.”
The magnified, high-resolution, three-dimensional view enables the surgeon to perform precise and complex surgery through very small surgical incisions. The surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic system. The 3D-HD image can be magnified up to 10 times so the surgeon has a close-up view of the operation area, and the robotic instruments have mechanical wrists that bend and rotate to mimic the movements of the human wrist — allowing the surgeon to make small, precise movements inside the body.
Dr. Michael Thompson, DO, a general surgeon who has trained in minimally invasive and robotic surgery, said, “We are very excited about the addition of the robotic system to our portfolio of surgical offerings at Canyon Vista Medical Center. Not everyone is a candidate for robotic surgery, however, patients should consult with their doctor about the best surgical method for them individually.”
To learn more about robotic surgery, CVMC invites the community to the unveiling of Cochise County’s only multispecialty surgical robot, da Vinci Xi.
The hands-on open house event will be held Friday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-noon at Canyon Vista Medical Center, 5700 E. State Route 90 in Sierra Vista.
