new Surgical robot - da vinci xi photo - 3

Canyon Vista Medical Center's new robot, da Vinci Xi.

 submitted

Canyon Vista Medical Center has announced an addition to its surgical services offerings with the purchase of a new surgical robot.

The robot, located tableside in the operating room, allows a surgeon’s hand movements to be scaled, filtered and translated into precise movements of micro-instruments at the surgical site.

