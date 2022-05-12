SIERRA VISTA — The Center for Academic Success hosted its ninth and last concert for the 2021-22 school year on May 12 in the CAS cafeteria at the Sierra Vista campus on Carmelita Drive.
The Herald/Review sat down with CAS music teacher Rose Marie Dokken before the performance.
Herald/Review: Why did you want to host this year's spring concert and what is its theme?
Rose Marie Dokken: This is our ninth and final concert for this school year, and this particular concert has no theme. All of our previous ones were themed. Our spring concert had music themed from the K-8 series that the school purchases for me every year, plus a few different selections.
There will be some dancing as well, and a number with Boomwhackers (tuned percussion tubes) and bells to showcase talents other than singing. I’m proud of the work that students have done and I know that they feel good about their accomplishments as well.
They want a chance to perform their songs on the risers and wear their special outfits. The students are frequently asking "when is our next concert?" In addition to the singing, the piano students from this semester will each perform one song.
H/R: What will be the repertoire for the concert? Why were these pieces chosen?
RD: Junior Pulse will be performing unison, two-part songs and one tongue-twister. Honor choir will be doing three-part songs and featuring small groups. There will be two songs where the choirs are combined.
The combined songs, I like to feature together, so that the audience can see where they start and where they finish. And we also did them for the Buena All City Choral Concert.
It’s just what we have in our repertoire. We get this music series book, and if it’s a song that I think is really funky and the kids will like, I run it off and we do it. We’ve got Ain’t We Got Swede, we’ve got a western, we have boogie woogie, tongue-twister, spring song.
H/R: How many students will be performing in the concert? Which grades will be represented?
RD: There are 14 students remaining in Junior Pulse — grades three through eight. And there are nine students in honor choir — grades three through eight — and seven piano students in grades seven through eight.
When I say remaining, it’s a club. So, parents come and pick them up at any time between 3:30 and 5:30, so you never know who’s going to be there on any given day. To be in the club to perform for the concert, they have to have been there for 50% of the practices and for 50% of the time. That’s why we have 14 left.
This is our fifth year of taking donations and we are starting over this year with the Salvation Army. Other charities to benefit from our collections have been Peach’s Pantry, Good Neighbor Alliance and St. Vincent De Paul.
H/R: Why is it important to provide this opportunity to students?
RD: The students work very hard preparing their pieces, and it’s nice for them to be able to showcase their talents. We provide a matinee at 2 o’clock for the students in K-8 to see what other classes are doing, and then, this also acts as a dress rehearsal for the final performance at 4 o’clock for the parents.
H/R: Are there any plans for future concerts at CAS? If so, when will those be?
RD: Yes, there will be nine concerts again next year — as each grade will be featured in K-6. Plus, there is a spring and a fall concert. And the scheduling will be done in the fall when we come back.