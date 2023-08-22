Mixed load

Mixed drug load CBP officers removed from auxiliary fuel tank.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Tecate port of entry discovered methamphetamine and cocaine concealed in the auxiliary fuel tank of a vehicle that entered the port from Mexico. 

On Aug. 15, at approximately 10:32 a.m., CBP officers at the Tecate port of entry encountered a 28-year-old male driving a 2005 pick-up truck, applying for admission into the United States. During initial inspection, a CBP officer referred the traveler and vehicle to secondary inspection for further examination. 

