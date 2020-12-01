BENSON — Chiricahua Community Health Center Inc. is holding a COVID-19 drive-through testing blitz at its Benson clinic Saturday 9-10:30 a.m.
The Benson Family Health Center is located at 335 S. Ocotillo Ave.
Registration is Wednesday (Dec. 2) at 8 a.m. and can be accessed by going to www.cchci.org under “COVID-19 Updates.”
CCHCI also offers weekly public COVID-19 testing at all of its clinic locations.
Those wanting to be tested must be pre-registered, as CCHCI cannot accommodate drive-ups at this time.
To pre-register, call 520-364-1429.
The following list provides testing locations and times:
Mondays — 7-8 a.m. at the Early Childhood Center of Excellence, 1151 16th St., Douglas
Tuesdays — 7-8 a.m. at the Bisbee Family Health Center, 108 Arizona St.;
Tuesdays — 7-8 a.m. at the Cliff Whetten Clinic, 10566 N. U.S. Route 191, Elfrida;
Wednesdays — 7-8 a.m. at the Benson Family Health Center, 335 S. Ocotillo Ave.;
Thursdays — 7-8 a.m. at the Sierra Vista Clinics, 155 Calle Portal;
Fridays — 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Willcox mobile clinic, 1140 W. Fremont St.
CCHCI is holding a second COVID drive-through testing blitz Dec. 19 at Douglas High School, 1550 15th St., 9-11 a.m. Registration opens Dec. 17 at 8 a.m. Go to www.cchci.org under “COVID-19 Updates” at 8 a.m. to pre-register for the blitz.