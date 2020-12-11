The Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its Leadership Sierra Vista Class of 2021. For the first time in the program’s 23-year history, enrollment is open to non-Chamber members.
Leadership Sierra Vista is a community leadership development program hosted by the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce. Through a series of seminars, tours and presentations, participants will learn from the experienced leaders who influence the growth of Cochise County. They will be able to identify and understand challenges that face the Sierra Vista area while learning diverse leadership styles and building a network of like-minded individuals throughout the nine-month program.
Participants will have the opportunity to interact directly with leaders from local government and military sectors, educational institutions, health and human services, law enforcement and criminal justice perspectives as well as business and economic development decision makers.
Applications are being accepted until Jan. 15 for a program start in February. Interested leaders can apply for consideration into the 2021 Leadership Sierra Vista Program by visiting the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.sierravistaareachamber.com.
For information or sponsorship opportunities call 520-458-6940 or email coordinator@sierravistachamber.org