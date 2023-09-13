SIERRA VISTA — The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona held their 2023 Responsive Grant Celebration on Tuesday at Cochise College. The event featured allocations of grant money from the foundation to nineteen different organizations, with more than $60,000 donated in total.
At the heart of the grants is a simple purpose — improving the lives of everyone is the area. “Our mission, our goal, is to help with the health and wellness of Cochise County and Eastern Santa Cruz,” Board Secretary Andrea Ruble explained.
She said that organizations are chosen to receive grants based on their alignment with the mission of health and wellness.
“You might wonder how something really applies to health and wellness, but the grant usually is written in such a way that it would improve the health of the area,” Ruble said.
She added that the grants benefit things like supplying medical equipment, access to toilets and housing, supporting the Special Olympics, and making sure people have food.
“That’s basically the mission,” Ruble said.
At the ceremony, held in the Student Union wing of the campus, violin music played to set the stage for the event. As board members readied to present the grants, the Buena High School JROTC posted the colors, and Vice Chair Mark Savage led those gathered in the pledge of allegiance.
CEO Margaret Hepburn addressed the room, explaining that this was a very special grant ceremony, being the foundation's 10-year anniversary.
“Over the last ten years we have donated more than $22 million dollars to organizations in Cochise and Santa Cruz counties,” Hepburn told the crowd.
This year, the first organization to accept a grant was the Arizona Rangers, who received $4,817 to buy new summer uniforms. Next up was the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless who got $5,000 to assist with food transportation. Also receiving $5,000 was the Boys and Girls Club of Bisbee who will use the funds for summer learning programs.
The City of Douglas received $2,500 for a youth nutritional education program, and Tombstone and Willcox both were given $3,000 for senior technology education and rural senior support programs respectively. Douglas ARC was given $5,000 to purchase takeout containers for the 175 meals they deliver five days a week, and Dragonfly Community Alliance received $3,000 for purchasing food.
Each recipient representative posed for a photo with Legacy Foundation Board members, as the grants announcements continued. Next up was Family Healthcare Amigos, who were given $2,400 for the purchase of incontinence supplies for the elderly of Cochise County.
The San Simon Fire Auxiliary received $3,890.43 for fire prevention education in schools, and the Senior Citizens of Patagonia, Inc. received $4,500 to upgrade their commercial kitchen.
The Sierra Vista Symphony was awarded $5,000 dollars to put on free concerts for children.
Another Fire Department to receive funds was the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District, who were given $5,000 dollars for planning efforts to better serve their community as they approach their twentieth anniversary.
Special Olympics Arizona received $3,000, supporting inclusive sports programs in Cochise County, and the Salvation Army was given $2,250 to teach children healthy eating.
The Town of Huachuca received two grants; one of $3,000 for their library services to supply water fountains at public gatherings, and one of $2,973.63 for their police department to train a School Resource Officer.
Another $5,000 was given to both the Willcox Community Food Pantry and the Willcox Theater and Arts, to assist with emergency food for families in need, and to create an art club at Willcox Middle School.
Hepburn concluded her speech by expressing a trust in the grant recipients and their programs, noting “we know you’ll use these dollars in very beneficial ways in support of our Legacy Foundation mission… Promoting population health and community wellness throughout southeast Arizona.”
