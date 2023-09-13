Grant recipients

Grant recipients and board members pose after the grant awards.

SIERRA VISTA — The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona held their 2023 Responsive Grant Celebration on Tuesday at Cochise College. The event featured allocations of grant money from the foundation to nineteen different organizations, with more than $60,000 donated in total.  

At the heart of the grants is a simple purpose — improving the lives of everyone is the area.  “Our mission, our goal, is to help with the health and wellness of Cochise County and Eastern Santa Cruz,”  Board Secretary Andrea Ruble explained. 

