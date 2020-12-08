BENSON — A daylong list of family activities filled Apache Park with live entertainment, vendors and a kids zone for youngsters Saturday during Christmas Off Main, an event organized by the Benson Chamber of Commerce.
An estimated 700 people came through the park to browse for holiday gifts and enjoy the festival’s entertainment lineup in a spacious outdoor setting.
For a $5 wristband, Good Shepherd Ranch of Tucson provided horse-drawn wagon rides to neighboring boutiques and shops, with Endeavor Art Gallery and its outdoor gift sale one of the off-the-beaten path stops. In addition to creating a day of family-fun activities, Christmas Off Main is designed to help promote the chamber’s “shop local” theme in support of small businesses.
“It’s so much fun to see families out and about, enjoying the music, vendors and shops,” said Gilbert resident Janice Andersen, who was visiting friends in Benson. “So many holiday events have canceled this year, which is really disappointing. This event has been a real treat for our family.”
Eva Schaefer, one of 36 vendors with a booth in Apache Park, had similar comments.
“I’m very happy with the crowd that has been through here, the music is fantastic and the overall event has been a lot of fun,” said Schaefer, whose booth featured Mary Kay products. “Najayyah (Many Horses) has done an awesome job organizing this event. She goes above and beyond for the community, and we’re very grateful to her.”
At a neighboring booth, Rita Gutierr was selling decorative wind chimes she created from discarded glass bottles.
“This is my fourth Christmas Off Main, and I always love it,” she said. “The entertainment is great, the crowd is great and I look forward to this event every year.”
Sarah and Andrew Ogilvie of Top Notch Pistachios were kept busy at their booth where Sarah had different flavored pistachios and a variety of gift baskets for sale.
“The crowd has been absolutely amazing,” she said. “Because of COVID, I had no idea what to expect, but we’ve had a really good day. I’ve gone through nearly 35 pounds of pistachios, 18 gift baskets and people have been placing orders.”
Weary of canceled events and keeping his family home, Tombstone resident Josh Hawley attended Benson’s holiday festivities with his wife and four children.
“I’m glad to see that Benson is holding an event with so much positivity, especially in today’s COVID environment,” he said. “If we don’t do things like this, we’re only creating fear, which is the last thing we need. I think this is a great event for families, it’s outside, and I applaud Benson for doing it.
“These are the kinds of activities that kids remember and cherish for the rest of their lives.”
Mescal resident Jackie Pruett smiled as she watched her 6-year-old daughter, Sophia, interact with ponies, puppies and goats at Bethany Bell’s petting zoo.
Bell, who had a vendor’s booth of soaps and other products made from goat’s milk, said she was “pleasantly surprised by the number of people that came out and supported the event.”
While walking through the booths and chatting with vendors, Benson Chamber of Commerce treasurer and director Dan Watkins said he was hearing favorable comments from the crowd and vendors.
“They spoke positively about this event and said they liked the way the Chamber of Commerce and City of Benson rolled Christmas Off Main and the city’s light parade and tree lighting ceremony together,” he said.
Many Horses, who is the chamber of commerce office manager and a Christmas Off Main organizer, said the city and chamber worked together in promoting the two events.
“We have a great working relationship,” she said. “The chamber organized holiday activities at the park and businesses around town, while the city of Benson held the evening light parade, tree lighting ceremony and Santa visit.”
Saturday’s entertainment lineup included Legacy Performing Arts dancers, country singer/songwriter Andy Hersey, the 108th Army Band from Phoenix and the Dave Owens Band.
Activities in Apache Park were followed by the city’s seventh-annual light parade and tree lighting ceremony at Benson City Hall.
“From the weather, the entertainment and the attendees, this year’s Christmas Off Main was a lot of fun,” Many Horses said. “The kids zone was a big hit, and we heard positive comments from families about all the activities for children. On behalf of the chamber, I want to thank all of our vendors and the community for your support.”