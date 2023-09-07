Ciscomani ribbon cutting

U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) is joined by local dignitaries as he cuts the ribbon on his new congressional office at the Cochise College Downtown Campus.

SIERRA VISTA — Rookie District 6 Congressman Juan Ciscomani had a busy day on Thursday. At 10 a.m. he and his staff celebrated the ribbon cutting ceremony of his new office at the Cochise College Downtown location at 2600 East Wilcox Dr., Room H-106, which, he says, will be a practical and accessible resource to his Sierra Vista-area constituency.

“They can have a physical office where they can come in and ask for help,” Ciscomani said.  “I wanted to come and shake things up. I don't want to reinvent the wheel, but I want things to be reflective of our style, our leadership and what we want to do.”

United States Rep. Juan Ciscomani met with Sierra Vista City staff members Thursday while viewing a portion of Buffalo Soldier Trail which is planned for reconstruction.
The City of Sierra Vista Capital Investment and Development Manager Irene Zuniga speaks with Rep. Juan Ciscomani while visiting the Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services Station 4 on his way to view Buffalo Soldier Trail Thursday.
Carolyn Umphrey, mayor pro tem and city council member, asks Rep. Juan Ciscomani a question during his stopover in Sierra Vista yesterday.

