The City of Sierra Vista Capital Investment and Development Manager Irene Zuniga speaks with Rep. Juan Ciscomani while visiting the Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services Station 4 on his way to view Buffalo Soldier Trail Thursday.
SIERRA VISTA — Rookie District 6 Congressman Juan Ciscomani had a busy day on Thursday. At 10 a.m. he and his staff celebrated the ribbon cutting ceremony of his new office at the Cochise College Downtown location at 2600 East Wilcox Dr., Room H-106, which, he says, will be a practical and accessible resource to his Sierra Vista-area constituency.
“They can have a physical office where they can come in and ask for help,” Ciscomani said. “I wanted to come and shake things up. I don't want to reinvent the wheel, but I want things to be reflective of our style, our leadership and what we want to do.”
Ciscomani’s recently drawn district includes five counties, which made opening more offices more of a priority, he said.
“We have Pinal, Graham, Greenlee, Cochise and Pima and setting up the offices was something we knew that we were going to have to do — moving firmly, but also not rushing into things,” Ciscomani told the Herald/Review. “I didn't rush into hiring; I didn't rush into office creation; I haven't rushed into things.”
Being a community college graduate himself, the former aide to Gov. Doug Ducey made a deliberate decision to post on the Cochise College campus.
“This space really reflected what we wanted,” Ciscomani said of the complex that used to be the Sierra Vista Regional Health Center. “We wanted to be part of a larger community. I come from the community college world, and it’s got a special place in my heart and community colleges offer so much more than what people think. One of them is just this sense of safety for people.”
He described how attending community college and visiting one of his offices should be both a time where you are helped out regardless of what led someone there.
”They come to see us in times of need; they come to us out of desperation sometimes,” Ciscomani explained. “And we want to make it as welcoming as possible. For example, in Tucson, we were looking at one particular location, then realized that there weren't any bus routes that got people there. That office is not meant to be only for people with cars, so we moved it to where there's a clear bus route, that way we have access for everyone. I wanted it to be accessible and the community college offers a perfect opportunity for that.”
Ciscomani’s visit to town stopped next at Fire Station #4, where he met with City officials, including Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa, at the site of proposed road repairs on Buffalo Soldier Trail. The Congressman expressed optimism about the progress of the project, stating the hardest part of getting the project approved was already done.
“The biggest step on this is completed, which is getting it out of the committee and making it on the bill,” he said. “Now we have to get it out of the House. The next steps are more straightforward and more procedural, the tough one is getting it out of committee and we’ve done that.”
McCaa expressed support for the repairs.
“It means better highways, better infrastructure, better pass throughs, and safety for our community, as well as just the buildup of infrastructure,” he said.
The core issues for Ciscomani in his first eight months in office have been supporting veterans, who number more than 70,000 in CD-6, the ninth most of any congressional district, and the proposed work on Buffalo Soldier Trail and the opening of his new office represent important aspects of his goals, he said.
“Veterans are a huge part of our community, both in numbers and percentage of the population,” Ciscomani said. “So it was important to be as close to them as possible.”
As a Mexican immigrant who came over as a young child, the immigration issue is something Ciscomani said he relates to personally.
“I come from that system. I know what it's like, I went through it. I want to make sure that we have a robust immigration system that reflects the workforce needs of our country, that promotes trade and commerce and that secures our border,” he said. “These are three different buckets — the border/immigration, trade, and security. They do coexist and we can tackle them together.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone