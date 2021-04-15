DOUGLAS — City of Douglas officials along with other participating agencies who participated in the project celebrated the completion of the Bay Acres sewer project and wastewater treatment plant expansion at a ribbon cutting celebration that took place April 7 inside the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department.
The project, which totaled more than $19,973,753 and began last January, was made possible with funding by the collaborative efforts of Cochise County, North American Development Bank, Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority and the city of Douglas.
The upgrade to the wastewater collection system will provide access to and use of wastewater services to 342 homes in the Bay Acres Colonia located northeast of city limits. It has also increased the city’s wastewater treatment capacity to a maximum treatment capacity of 3.1 million gallons per day.
Bay Acres residents can expect to pay $32.02 per month for sewer service for residential and $52.03 for commercial. Should Bay Acres become annexed, as city leaders are wanting to do, residents would then pay a monthly sewer service rate of $25 for residential and $37 for commercial as well as $20 a month for garbage and $15.50 for water.
According to community leaders, the purpose of this project is to provide access to and use of first-time wastewater services in unserved areas, eliminate exposure to untreated or inadequately treated wastewater discharges and provide an adequate wastewater treatment capacity contributing to the reduction of water pollution and the risk of waterborne diseases.
“We congratulate the city of Douglas for inaugurating this project, upgrading their wastewater treatment plant to allow the community to expand and improve the sewage service, and prepare for future growth,” stated John Beckham, NADB deputy managing director. “NADB is pleased to continue its successful collaboration with EPA to fund projects like this one that provides first-time access and wastewater collection services for 342 existing homes in the Bay Acres subdivision, as well as improve wastewater treatment services for the entire city.”
The project also involved the installation of yard-line connections from homes to the Wastewater Collection System and decommissioning of existing on-site wastewater disposal systems. Overall, the improvements will contribute to the reduction of water pollution in the area.
“We are excited to have completed the expansion of our wastewater treatment plant and connecting Bay Acres residents to city sewer,” Douglas’ Mayor Donald Huish said. “We are thankful to all of our partners involved in helping us bring this tremendous benefit to our area. With this expansion, we now look forward to growing and attracting new development to our city.”
“KE&G Construction is proud to safely help the residents of Bay Acres by installing sewer connections, repairing flooding issues and providing the residents with a safe and clean environment,” Chris Albright, president, said.
Larry Saunders, Southern Arizona Division Manager, added, “We would like to thank the city of Douglas, the residents of Douglas and the surrounding community for your cooperation and patience throughout this process.”
KE&G officials report that 66,196 feet — about 13 miles —of pipe was installed; 328 septic tanks decommission with almost 50 under houses or structures that had to be filled with grout and other ways to complete the decommissions; and 68 new manholes were installed. KE&G had 23 local employees working on this project, with another 10 or so from throughout Cochise County.
“All employees working here lived in the Douglas area and the county,” KE&G reported. “Our subcontractors’ employees were also all from the local area. We completed the main line in about 10 months, with ongoing work on the services and septic tanks completing the major work in February.
“We complete all this work following strict COVID-19 concerns and the guidelines of KE&G safety, city of Douglas, Cochise County and (the) CDC.”