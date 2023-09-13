SIERRA VISTA — Complaints from neighbors about a Sierra Vista resident’s unsightly yard kickstarted a nine-month process that finally led to an enforced cleanup by the city last Tuesday. Code enforcement officers, supported by the SVPD, led the cleanup of the house on East Mesquite Drive.
Code Enforcement Officer Jessica Vannoy explained the situation.
“We're just enforcing a court order that can take down unpermitted fencing, not really any kind of trash removal, too much,” she said. “That's all we're doing is just clearing up that unpermitted fencing because he attached a bunch of pallets onto existing fencing and you're not allowed to do that.”
She explained that complaints from neighbors are the most common way for a code enforcement situation like this to arise, but they try to stop things from getting to that point. “We try to work with the tennant and/or owners,” said Vannoy. “And when they don’t comply, depending on severity, you take them to court.” She said that in this case, the state of the residence merited bringing the matter to the courts but the homeowner didn’t show up to the proceedings and the court ruled in favor of the city.
“We were awarded a court order to take care of unpermitted fencing. So all of that generally, it takes a while to get to that point. We’ve got a whole process but generally it's a complaint, letters, more inspections… we try everything before we take it to court.”
Code Enforcement Officer Gilberto Fuentes agreed, saying that when the homeowner was eventually ordered to fix the property, he did not do so. “The court order was granted and they were given 30 days to clean it up,” explained Fuentes. “They were aware of that, they didn’t clean it up, then they were notified again. And when it wasn't taken care of they were notified that the city's next step was to hire a contractor and update the property as per the court order. That's where we're at right now.”
Contractors said that police used a loudspeaker to inform the homeowner of the court order. After that, work began.
Contractors hauled away several truckloads of debris from the site. Vannoy explained that the costs of the cleanup were handled by the City of Sierra Vista’s abatement account, which covers expenses like this one. “We get a certain budget every year to do projects like this.”
But ultimately, the cost of the cleanup will fall to the homeowner.
“The owner will be sent a bill for the cost of the work,” Vannoy said. “If they don't pay that, then [the city] will put a lien on their property. And the lien will stay there until it gets paid off.”
When the property owner pays the bill, funds will be returned to the abatement fund.
“It’ll get there eventually,” Vannoy said. “Everything goes into the general fund first and then it'll get dispersed back to us.”
According to Vannoy, the man’s neighbors approve of the cleanup, believing it to be time something was done about the property.
“Generally the reaction all morning that we’ve had is positive,” she said. “Saying ‘thank you,’ and stuff like that.”
