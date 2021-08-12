If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Sierra Vista City Council unanimously passed the property tax levy ordinance on Thursday night by a 6-0 vote.
“This tax levy rate and the total collect amount was provided by the Arizona Department of Revenue,” Budget Officer Jennifer Osburn said.
According to city documents, the proposed primary property tax levy rate is $0.1108 per $100 of assessed value, which should generate an estimated $377,145 next fiscal year. This is a slight increase from $372,034 in FY21 and $364,370 in FY20. The increase is due to new construction.
Also, Councilmember William Benning called for the resolution based on the Parks and Recreation Master Plan to be approved.
“The purpose of the master plan is to provide a guide in developing and maintaining our parks and recreation facilities over the next 12 years,” said Matt McLachlan, director of Community Development. “The priorities in the plan will be evaluated in connection with our annual capital improvement program budget process, and to a large extent implementation will be driven by our continuing success by enriching partnerships and seizing upon grand opportunities.”
McLachlan said the Parks and Recreation Master Plan is not only designed to enhance the quality of life in the community, but also leverage sports tourism as an economic driver.
Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray said it’s a well-thought plan that looked at a various amount of issues such as saving pump water and electricity. The council unanimously passed the resolution.
Councilmember Angelica Landry introduced the resolution to accept a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration as part of funding from the American Rescue Act.
Before the council reached a unanimous decision passing the resolution, Director of Public Works Sharon Flissar said the city will accept the $32,000 FAA grant.
“Funds can be used for operational and maintenance expenses or debt service payments but cannot be used for new construction,” Flissar said.
According to the report, the purpose of the grant is to maintain safe and efficient airport operations. This will be the third in a series of federal grants to address the operational impact of COVID-19 on airports.