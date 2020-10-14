DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council is scheduled to discuss whether or not to continue its city-wide face mask policy that is currently in effect at its regular monthly meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the city hall council chambers.
On June 17, Governor Ducey signed an executive order allowing local governments, based on conditions in their jurisdiction, to adopt policies on the wearing of face coverings in public for the purpose of mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
Shortly thereafter, the Douglas City Council approved a proclamation requiring face coverings in public and by patrons of local businesses. Trusting that the general-public is now well versed on the correct protocol in avoiding risk during the pandemic, and as the City continues to improve in the area of personal responsibility related to COVID-19, the issue of mandatory face coverings is ready for a formal review and a renewed assessment on attendant conditions in order to decide the course of action moving forward.
As of October 5, Arizona has reported 221,070 COVID cases, Cochise County 1,919, and Douglas 917 with the numbers of active cases much lower.
The City of Douglas is doing all it can to educate and promote the best way to prevent illness and to avoid being exposed to this virus by:
Clean your hands often, either with soap and water for 20 seconds or a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick and social distancing between yourself and other people (at least 6-feet).
Clean and disinfect frequently and follow CDC Guidelines.
City leaders are recommending that the mandatory face covering proclamation be assessed, discussed and decided as to its scope and continuation.
Twenty items are on the council’s agenda. One of those items recognizes six local businesses for their years of service to the community.
The mayor and council will also read a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The city council meeting is open to the public but also limited to the number of people who can attend due to COVID-19.
It may also be viewed online at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvi0d8LEvZONXw98165jqmA.By Bruce Whetten
Herald/Review
DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council is scheduled to discuss whether or not to continue its city-wide face mask policy that is currently in effect at its regular monthly meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the city hall council chambers.
On June 17, Governor Ducey signed an executive order allowing local governments, based on conditions in their jurisdiction, to adopt policies on the wearing of face coverings in public for the purpose of mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
Shortly thereafter, the Douglas City Council approved a proclamation requiring face coverings in public and by patrons of local businesses. Trusting that the general-public is now well versed on the correct protocol in avoiding risk during the pandemic, and as the City continues to improve in the area of personal responsibility related to COVID-19, the issue of mandatory face coverings is ready for a formal review and a renewed assessment on attendant conditions in order to decide the course of action moving forward.
As of October 5, Arizona has reported 221,070 COVID cases, Cochise County 1,919, and Douglas 917 with the numbers of active cases much lower.
The City of Douglas is doing all it can to educate and promote the best way to prevent illness and to avoid being exposed to this virus by:
Clean your hands often, either with soap and water for 20 seconds or a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick and social distancing between yourself and other people (at least 6-feet).
Clean and disinfect frequently and follow CDC Guidelines.
City leaders are recommending that the mandatory face covering proclamation be assessed, discussed and decided as to its scope and continuation.
Twenty items are on the council’s agenda. One of those items recognizes six local businesses for their years of service to the community.
The mayor and council will also read a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The city council meeting is open to the public but also limited to the number of people who can attend due to COVID-19.
It may also be viewed online at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvi0d8LEvZONXw98165jqmA.