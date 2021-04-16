DOUGLAS — It took a whole week of working 12-18 hour days but Johnny Chavez and his city work crew finished the beautification project in front of City Hall late Friday, putting an end to what was an extremely long week.
Earlier in the week Chavez’s crew of Roger Ramirez, Saul Grijalva, Carlos Araiza, Luis Rivera and Jonathan Acosta installed 36 rose bushes that had been donated by local residents.
On Wednesday and Thursday old water lines were dug up and a new water system was installed.
Friday morning at 2 a.m. Chavez and his staff reported for work at City Hall to begin installing the sod that had been dropped off several hours earlier. They worked under portable lights until daylight and then continued to work until nightfall when the last piece of sod was laid down.
Sprinklers were turned on numerous times throughout the weekend and will continue several times a day this week until the sod takes hold to the soil beneath it.
“During the week these guys were working 10-12 hours a day,” Chavez said on Monday. “Wednesday and Thursday we worked 12 hours each day and Friday was about 18 hours. It was a long week to say the least. We came back today and finished rolling the sod in and adding fertilizer. We are done with this project. The rose bushes are back and City Hall is green again.”
Chavez admits seeing the finished project brings with it a lot of pride and gratification.
“I have the best crew,” he said. “They did an awesome job. You could tell they were into it and put in the effort to get it done before the weekend.”
Chavez said there were some minor hiccups his crew encountered during the week but like any good crew, they found a way to overcome the obstacles and proceed with the task at hand.
Roger Ramirez, who has been with the city going on 18 years, was involved with the rose bush and grass removal that was requested by former mayor Danny Ortega Jr. and then city manager Carlos De La Torre.
“It’s just part of the job,” he said. “I just do what they tell me to do and take it all in stride. Looking at it now I see the great work my crew did. It took a lot of work. Friday was really a long day.”
Chavez said the city workers were paid overtime and the city bought them both breakfast and lunch Friday so they could continue trudging along to get the project completed.
“We’re going to plant some evergreen trees that bloom in the summer and stay green in the winter to put in the large planters here in front of City Hall,” Chavez added.
With the beautification project now complete, Chavez says he and his staff await their next task from the administration.
“I hope the residents enjoy this,” he said. “These guys really worked hard to make it look the way it does now.”